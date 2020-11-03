Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C).

On August 12, 2020, it was revealed that the Company had inadvertently wired $900 million of its own money to various lenders of Revlon Inc., seemingly intended as an interest payment from Revlon on a loan for which Citibank acts as an administrative agent, which it later referred to as “an operational mistake.” Then, on October 7, 2020, U.S. banking regulators announced a $400 million fine and other consent orders entered against the Company for “longstanding” risk management, data governance and internal controls deficiencies. Then, on October 13, 2020, the Company reported a 5% increase in expenses during the third quarter, to a total of $11 billion, due in part to additional costs related to regulatory fines, investments in infrastructure, and other remediation costs related to control deficiencies.