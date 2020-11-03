- The global four-wheel drive tractor market is predicted to account for approximately US$ 22.9 Bn by 2030. Increased focus of farmers from across the globe toward using advanced equipment for farming is likely to drive market expansion

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing demand for large and more advanced tractors for various agricultural applications is projected to generate promising growth opportunities in the global four-wheel drive tractor market in the years ahead.In addition to this, the market vendors are foreseen to gain prominent sales opportunities on the back of increased use of four-wheel drive tractors in construction and mining activities.

The four-wheel drive tractor market is likely to grow at CAGR of 3.5% during forecast period of 2020 to 2030, note analysts at TMR. This growth is attributed to plethora of factors such as technological advancements in the sector, thriving agricultural sector in developing countries, and rising shift toward farm mechanization and precision farming.

Key Findings of Four-Wheel Drive Tractor Market Report

The four-wheel drive tractor market is foreseen to account for US$ 22.9 Bn by 2030 end.

by 2030 end. The market is estimated to show growth at a CAGR of 3.5% during forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

In terms of power output, the 40 HP to 100 HPsegment is projected to gain major market share during assessment period.

Based on propulsion, diesel was dominating segment in the four-wheel drive tractor market during historical period.

The abovementioned segment is likely to continue its dominance in the forecast period.

On regional front, North America is predicted to offer lucrative avenues for four-wheel drive tractor market.

