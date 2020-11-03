Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Third Quarter Dividend

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced its common stock cash dividend for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This dividend, in the amount of $0.30 per share, is payable on December 1, 2020 to stockholders of record on November 16, 2020.



Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 210 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 12.0 million square feet nationwide.