 

ALSTOM SA Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at 31 October 2020

3 November 2020

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares
forming the share capital as at 31 October 2020

Information pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce and articles 223-16 and 223-11 of the AMF General regulation (Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers)


Date Number of shares with a nominal value of €7 Gross number of
voting rights
31 October 2020 226,894,751 261,741,807


