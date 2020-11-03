 

Carrefour Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 17:45  |  45   |   |   

Regulatory News:

CARREFOUR (Paris:CA):

Date

Total number of issued shares

Real number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)

Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury shares)*

31 October 2020

817 623 840

1 028 792 489

1 038 250 028

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARREFOUR
 French société anonyme with a share capital of 2 044 059 600 €
Registered office: 93 avenue de Paris 91300 Massy – France
Registered at the Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051

Carrefour Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: ANALYSE-FLASH: SocGen senkt Ziel für Carrefour auf 25 Euro - 'Buy'
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Carrefour Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Regulatory News: CARREFOUR (Paris:CA): Date Total number of issued shares Real number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares) Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)* 31 October 2020 817 623 840 1 028 792 489 1 038 250 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 P4d Instances with EC2 UltraClusters Capability
Humanigen Executes Licensing Agreement for Lenzilumab in COVID-19 with KPM Tech/Telcon RF ...
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Medical Customers Across the Globe Adopt Stratasys J750 Digital Anatomy 3D Printer
YF Life Chooses HPE GreenLake to Accelerate Innovation and Business Growth
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Deucravacitinib (BMS-986165) Demonstrated Superiority to Placebo and ...
Quad Launches Innovative Direct Marketing Platform to Disrupt Industry
Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce $500 Million Common Equity Repurchase ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Carrefour Acquires The Bio c’ Bon Banner and Strengthens Its Position as Leader in Organic Products in France
30.10.20
Carrefour Sells 60% of Its Fintech Market Pay to AnaCap Financial Partners Based on an Enterprise Value of c.€300m
28.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Furcht vor Lockdowns beschleunigt Börsen-Talfahrt
28.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa: Furcht vor Lockdown beschleunigt Talfahrt
28.10.20
JEFFERIES belässt CARREFOUR auf 'Buy'
28.10.20
Französischer Handelskonzern Carrefour steigert Umsatz und profitiert von Corona
28.10.20
Carrefour: Record Growth in Q3 (+8.4% LFL)
12.10.20
JPMORGAN belässt CARREFOUR auf 'Overweight'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
17
ANALYSE-FLASH: SocGen senkt Ziel für Carrefour auf 25 Euro - 'Buy'