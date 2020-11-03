Carrefour Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares
Date
Total number of issued shares
Real number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
31 October 2020
817 623 840
1 028 792 489
1 038 250 028
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers.
CARREFOUR
French société anonyme with a share capital of 2 044 059 600 €
Registered office: 93 avenue de Paris 91300 Massy – France
Registered at the Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051
Wertpapier
