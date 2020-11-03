Rexel Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights
Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers
|Date
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|2020-10-31
|304,425,106
|
Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 304,425,106
|
Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 302,765,663
|
(1) Number of voting rights including treasury shares deprived from voting rights.
(2) Number of voting rights excluding treasury shares deprived from voting rights.
