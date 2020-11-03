This disclosure is on VINCI web site www.vinci.com (section investors/financial information/regulatory information/7. monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital).

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 OCTOBER 2020

French public limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of €1,533,798,045.00 Registered office : 1, cours Ferdinand de Lesseps 92500 Rueil-Malmaison – France 552 037 806 RCS Nanterre www.vinci.com

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 OCTOBER 2020

French public limited company (société anonyme)with a share capital of €1,533,798,045.00Registered office : 1, cours Ferdinand de Lesseps92500 Rueil-Malmaison – France552 037 806 RCS Nanterrewww.vinci.com DISCLOSUREOF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING …



