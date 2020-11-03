Five Point Holdings, LLC Sets Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

Five Point Holdings, LLC (“Five Point”) (NYSE:FPH), an owner and developer of large mixed-use, master-planned communities in California, will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 10th. A live Internet audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Five Point website at https://ir.fivepoint.com.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 866-248-8441 (domestic) or 720-452-9102 (international). A telephonic replay will be available starting approximately two hours after the end of the call by dialing 844-512-2921, or for international callers, 412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 2148805. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 24, 2020.