 

Five Point Holdings, LLC Sets Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

Five Point Holdings, LLC (“Five Point”) (NYSE:FPH), an owner and developer of large mixed-use, master-planned communities in California, will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 10th. A live Internet audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Five Point website at https://ir.fivepoint.com.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 866-248-8441 (domestic) or 720-452-9102 (international). A telephonic replay will be available starting approximately two hours after the end of the call by dialing 844-512-2921, or for international callers, 412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 2148805. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 24, 2020.

About Five Point

Five Point, headquartered in Irvine, California, designs and develops large mixed-use, master-planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities, including civic areas for parks and open space. Five Point’s communities include the Great Park Neighborhoods in Irvine, Valencia (formerly known as Newhall Ranch) in Los Angeles County, and Candlestick and The San Francisco Shipyard in the City of San Francisco. These communities are designed to include approximately 40,000 residential homes and approximately 23 million square feet of commercial space.

