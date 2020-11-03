The ORPEA Group (Paris:ORP), world leader in long-term care (nursing homes, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, mental health hospitals, and home care services), today announces its revenue for the third quarter of 2020 to 30 September and an adaptation in the governance of its operations.

As Europe, and France in particular, face a “second wave” of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Group and its teams are more mobilised than ever. Besides, it is important to point out that ORPEA never dropped its guard between the first and second waves, both in terms of barrier measures and testing. Thus, the Coro 1/2/3 procedures are still being applied and followed in all geographical regions in order to secure all facilities to the maximum, while each facility has sufficient protective equipment to handle this second wave.

The psychological intervention unit for employees is still active in all countries to support the fully mobilised teams. In the countries more heavily impacted at this time, particularly France, the Group has strengthened its training for managers to raise their awareness in order to identify and prevent any psychosocial risks facing their teams, specifically during a health crisis.

In France, in collaboration with the Supervisory Authorities, a large number of Covid units are being opened in the Group’s post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals in order to care for residents from ORPEA nursing homes and Covid patients from other institutions, and thus to relieve the strain on hospitals.

The Group continues to maintain a continuous, adapted and transparent communication with families and the Supervisory Authorities to keep them informed of the situation in each of the facilities.

In the coming weeks, the Group will keep on rolling out all its logistical and human resources to preserve the safety, well-being and social connections of its patients and residents, support its employees for their exceptional mobilisation and actively cooperate with the Supervisory Authorities in order to provide solutions to support and ease the burden on healthcare systems.

Solid revenue growth in Q3 2020