Oncodesign Announces Drug Discovery Cooperation With ViraTherapeutics, a Boehringer Ingelheim Subsidiary

This two-year partnership deal falls within Oncodesign’s development strategy of supporting pharmaceutical and biotech companies during the early development stages of their therapeutic innovations under global strategic alliances.

“We are delighted that we will be working together under this agreement with ViraTherapeutics, a leading innovator in the development of oncolytic viral therapies and part of Boehringer Ingelheim. We are thrilled to be playing our part in their various ground-breaking oncology programs”, commented Fabrice Viviani, Managing Director and Head of the Oncodesign Services Business Unit.

“We are proud that ViraTherapeutics chose us as a key partner for conducting its oncolytic virus assessments. This partnership once again confirms the relevance and interest of the industry for our DDSA service offering. It is a tremendous encouragement to consolidate our efforts to put in place strategic agreements with innovative biotech companies and leading decision-makers in the pharmaceutical industry, in order to bring new therapeutic solutions to market as fast as possible to improve patient treatments and meet the strong therapeutic demand in oncology and infectious diseases”, added Philippe Genne, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Oncodesign.

About Oncodesign: www.oncodesign.com

Founded 25 years ago by Dr. Philippe Genne, the Company’s CEO and Chairman, Oncodesign is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to precision medicine. With its unique experience acquired by working with more than 800 clients, including the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, along with its comprehensive technological platform combining state-of-the-art medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, regulated bioanalysis, medical imaging and Artificial Intelligence, Oncodesign is able to predict and identify, at a very early stage, each molecule's therapeutic usefulness and potential to become an effective drug. Applied to kinase inhibitors, which represent a market estimated at over $65 billion by 2027 and accounting for almost 25% of the pharmaceutical industry’s R&D expenditure, Oncodesign’s technology has already enabled the targeting of several promising molecules with substantial therapeutic potential, in oncology and elsewhere, along with partnerships with pharmaceutical groups such as Servier. Oncodesign is based in Dijon, France, in the heart of the town’s university and hospital hub, and within the Paris-Saclay cluster. Oncodesign has 233 employees and subsidiaries in Canada and the USA.