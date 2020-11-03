NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website

https://www.nugenerexio.com/

MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO), a subsidiary of Generex Biotechnology Corporation ( www.gen erex.com ) (OTCQB:GNBT) ( http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNBT/quote ) is pleased to announce that the company has launched its new corporate website to provide investors with information on the NGIO mission, management, and pipeline for the Ii-Key vaccine platform for cancer and infectious disease. You can also learn about the company’s ongoing SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development program and collaborations. You can visit the site at https://www.nugenerexio.com/ .

“We are proud to present our vision for the future of NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology to advance our Complete Vaccine platform for cancer and infectious diseases including COVID-19. Our immunotherapeutic vaccines are based on our Ii-Key technology, and with our planned listing on a major exchange, we can realize the significant value of our technology for our shareholders and investors,” said Joe Moscato, CEO of Generex. “We have demonstrated the safety and immune system activation with Ii-Key vaccines, including AE37 (Ii-Key-HER2) in human trials for breast and prostate cancer and the Ii-Key-H1 vaccine for avian influenza (bird flu). Now, with the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic, we are advancing our Complete COVID-19 Vaccine that is designed to activate the T-Helper cellular response as well as the humoral or antibody response to provide long-term immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infection. In addition to generating successful neutralizing antibody responses without any non-neutralizing antibodies ex-vivo, our vaccine has so far exceeded our own expectations, lacking the induction of any counterproductive Th2 responses and IL-5. Th2 antibody and IL-5 responses have been reported in multisystem inflammatory syndrome patients and other patients who have had severe responses to SARS-CoV-2. As we await results on further lab tests, we now increasingly expect that this vaccine may be the only, or one of the only, vaccines in development that is able to meet the highest standards of generating neutralizing antibodies without non-neutralizing antibodies, not generating Th2 responses, and not generating IL-5 production. A vaccine able to accomplish the aforementioned standards will likely have a superior efficacy and safety profile. Such a vaccine will likely be critical for the general population’s well-being and highly valuable in the marketplace.”