Apollo to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Future of Financials Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”), announced today that Josh Harris, Co-Founder, will present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Future of Financials Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:30 am ET.

