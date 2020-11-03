secunet Security Networks AG: forecast for the 2021 financial year

 

03-Nov-2020 / 18:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to
Article 17 MAR

[Essen, 3 November 2020] The Management Board of secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650) today issued its forecast for the coming financial year 2021.

The forecast envisages sales revenues of around 260 million euros and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of around 38 million euros for secunet Group in the 2021 financial year. This outlook thus lies below the forecast for the current financial year 2020, which is expected to close with sales revenues of around 270 million euros and an EBIT of around 48 million euros, the seventh financial year in succession with an increase over the respective previous year.

In the current financial year 2020, secunet Security Networks AG has benefited from positive special effects in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, which were triggered in particular by public sector clients bringing forward and expanding their procurement of secure mobile workplaces. In addition, secunet is benefiting from government grants in the current financial year 2020 to a greater extent than in the 2019 financial year. In its forecast for the 2021 financial year, the Management Board has assumed that these positive special effects will no longer occur to a comparable degree.

In the forecast, the Management Board has also taken into account the overall economic environment, which is generally characterised by uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the possible risk of a further tightening of measures to combat the pandemic, which could also have negative effects on the business activities of secunet Security Networks AG.

