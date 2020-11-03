 

Islandsbanki hf. Concludes covered bond offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 18:15  |  40   |   |   

Íslandsbanki hf. has today concluded an offering of covered bonds.

Total demand amounted to ISK 4,360m.

The non-index linked issue ISLA CB 23 was sold for an amount of ISK 500m at a yield of 2.62%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 500m at 2.62%.  Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued will be ISK 23,900m.

The non-index linked issue ISLA CB 27 was sold for an amount of ISK 1,780m at a yield of 3.16%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 1.780m ranging from 3.00% - 3.16%. %.  In addition, the series was tapped for ISK 960m for bond lending purposes in relation to market makers. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued will be ISK 4,500m.

The CPI-linked issue ISLA CBI 28 was sold for an amount of ISK 1,460m at a yield of 0.60%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 2,080m ranging from 0.56% - 0.65%. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued will be ISK 26,240m.

Trading is expected to commence on 10 November 2020 on Nasdaq Iceland.

For further information:  Investor Relations - ir@islandsbanki.is.




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Islandsbanki hf. Concludes covered bond offering Íslandsbanki hf. has today concluded an offering of covered bonds. Total demand amounted to ISK 4,360m. The non-index linked issue ISLA CB 23 was sold for an amount of ISK 500m at a yield of 2.62%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 500m at …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its "At-the-Market" Equity Program
3D Systems Announces Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses
New Millennium Iron Corp. Mails Circular to Shareholders in Connection with Reorganization and ...
Zoom Video Communications to Release Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Gold Resource Corporation Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $5.0 Million, or $0.07 Per Share
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...