Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Turnkey Capital Inc. ("TKCI" or the "Company") announced today that it has executed a Share Exchange Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Egg Health Hub, Inc.,(“EGG”)  a subsidiary of Healthspan Medical System, Inc. dba Collarmerle Holdings, Inc.   The Company acquired all the outstanding shares of EGG, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of TKCI. 

The Company had previously announced its intentions to acquire the assets of EGG.  Both parties agreed to delay closing given the uncertain economic times and the impact that COVID-19 was having on the overwhelmed healthcare community.   

“One of our initial directives to our new CEO was to revisit the opportunity with Egg Health Hub to structure an agreement for TKCI to utilize the innovative intellectual property that EGG had developed for healthcare.  While the initial concept will have some modifications due to COVID-19, we believe there is an even greater need for an evolution in healthcare delivery and that EGG can be part of the solution,” stated Neil Swartz, Chairman of Turnkey Capital, Inc.  

EGG is a brand new model for healthcare and wellness that brings together top physicians and wellness professionals into co-practicing communities with shared access to a full-stack technology platform – scheduling, billing, client acquisition, and telemedicine – and flexible access to innovative contemporary office space designed to optimize both the physician and client experience. This model creates a compelling new option for re-tenanting traditional shopping centers and mixed-use space that landlords see as a true traffic generator.

“With our vision of building a portfolio of undervalued companies, we altered our initial asset only acquisition structure to that of an 100% acquisition, adding EGG to our growing number of subsidiaries.  We are pleased to announce that Joe Tagliola and his team at Collarmerle will remain involved with EGG and TKCI going forward.  They have over 50 million square feet of commercial, retail, and mixed-use developments throughout the US and Panama.  They have decades of experience in all aspects of the real estate business including planning, market analysis, leasing, and construction.  We believe their vast knowledge and network will also add value to our Pine Ridge Estates and pending Affordable Solar Solutions acquisitions,” stated Alan Tucker, President of Turnkey Capital, Inc. 

