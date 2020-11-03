 

EANS-News Wienerberger's portfolio becomes smarter with the acquisition of digital solutions provider Inter Act

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
03.11.2020, 18:40  |  61   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

New Products/Strategic Management Decisions

Vienna - 03 November 2020

* Important step in the ESG Strategy to fight against climate change
* Acquisition of Inter Act upgrades and extends Wienerberger's smart solutions
portfolio and will spark further growth in the digitalization of water and
energy management systems
* Web and cloud-based services and solutions will help predict, mitigate and
learn from events ultimately improving the standard of living, protecting
communities and our environment.

With the acquisition of Inter Act B.V., a Netherlands based company that
develops and provides web and cloud-based technologies, the Wienerberger Group
is adding important value to its product portfolio with cutting edge digital
services. As a trusted partner in water and energy management, Wienerberger's
business unit Wienerberger Piping Solutions will be able to offer complete smart
solutions enabling clients to monitor, predict, remotely control, and learn from
generated as well as big data. This represents a further step in the execution
of Wienerberger's value-creating growth strategy with a clear focus on
sustainable solutions.

Wienerberger CEO Heimo Scheuch: "Developing and bringing smart solutions to our
markets is an integral part of our strategy. Wienerberger Piping Solutions
already offers all the hardware, the piping and accessories, necessary in water
and waste-water infrastructure. Together with Inter Act, we can turn these
infrastructure networks into intelligent, orchestrated systems, city-wide water
management solutions, that are centrally managed and monitored. In other words,
we will be offering what waterworks need to make our cities truly smart."

Inter Act offers its broad clientele web and cloud-based end-to-end solutions
built on two decades of know-how and experience. Its products' main application
areas, smart city & environment and water management perfectly overlap with
those of Wienerberger. The acquisition of Inter Act marks another important step
for Wienerberger to achieve sustainable and value-creating growth.
Wienerberger's key focus is on further strengthening its leading position as a
provider of innovative and digital systems for the entire building envelope and
Seite 1 von 3
Wienerberger Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-News Wienerberger's portfolio becomes smarter with the acquisition of digital solutions provider Inter Act - Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - New Products/Strategic Management Decisions Vienna - 03 November 2020 * Important step in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / AT&S weiter auf ...
Sind Elektroautos klimafreundlicher? - Klimaschutzorganisation myclimate stellt neuen Autorechner ...
EANS-DD: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial ...
Sartorius schließt den Erwerb von BIA Separations ab
EANS-DD: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial ...
EANS-DD: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial ...
EU-Agrarsubventionen: Regierungsberater wollen über Verteilung mitentscheiden
Joe Biden am Steuer - was bedeutet das für die Autoindustrie? / Gedanken am Vorabend der ...
Infosys InStep Ranked as the 'Best Internship Program' Three Years in a Row
US-Präsidentschaftswahl 2020: Mehr als 141 000 Personen in Deutschland sind wahlberechtigt
Titel
Westfalen-Blatt: Co-Chef des Fleischkonzerns Tönnies muss gehen
Private Altersvorsorge ist wichtiger denn je: Die Rente nach der Pandemie
Neue Studie zeigt: Jeder vierte Beschäftigte würde rassistische Vorfälle nicht den Vorgesetzten melden
Mitsubishi Power liefert erste Festoxid-Brennstoffzelle nach Europa / Hocheffiziente Anlage wird ...
Chef des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts: Impfstoff-Zulassungen Anfang 2021
Umfrage: Immer weniger Deutsche nutzen Kryptowährungen (FOTO)
Neuer Topdiesel für den SKODA OCTAVIA RS: 2,0 TDI EVO leistet 147 kW (200 PS) und 400 Nm (FOTO)
Bekannteste mediterran-türkische Marke Baktat geht nach dem phänomenalen Aufbauprozess ...
PwC Digital Trust Insights 2021: COVID-19 befördert Cybersicherheit in die Chefetage
VW-Dieselskandal um EA288: Landgericht Hagen mit nächstem "VW-Dieselgate-2.0-Urteil" (FOTO)
Titel
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
Westfalen-Blatt: Co-Chef des Fleischkonzerns Tönnies muss gehen
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 44/20
22.10.20
EANS-News: Wienerberger Gruppe übernimmt die Führung auf dem Markt für Elektroinstallationen
21.10.20
EANS-Stimmrechte: Wienerberger AG / Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung gemäß §135 Abs. 2 BörseG
20.10.20
EANS-Voting Rights: Wienerberger AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act
20.10.20
Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX mit plus 0,04 Prozent gut behauptet
19.10.20
Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX gibt Gewinne vor Handelsschluss ab
17.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 42/20
08.10.20
Aktien Wien Schluss: Sehr fest - Positive internationale Anlegerstimmung

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
678
Timeless Homes GmbH: seriöser Laden oder Anleihen-Abzocke?
30.10.20
15
Photon Energy 7,75% Bond 2017-2022
29.10.20
14.123
Windreich AG - auf ein Neues
26.10.20
7
Paragon Unternehmensanleihe 4,50 % bis 05.07.2022
26.10.20
183
Senivita Social Estate AG WANDELSCHULDV.V.15(20) (WKN A13SHL)