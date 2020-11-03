--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide

distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

New Products/Strategic Management DecisionsVienna - 03 November 2020* Important step in the ESG Strategy to fight against climate change* Acquisition of Inter Act upgrades and extends Wienerberger's smart solutionsportfolio and will spark further growth in the digitalization of water andenergy management systems* Web and cloud-based services and solutions will help predict, mitigate andlearn from events ultimately improving the standard of living, protectingcommunities and our environment.With the acquisition of Inter Act B.V., a Netherlands based company thatdevelops and provides web and cloud-based technologies, the Wienerberger Groupis adding important value to its product portfolio with cutting edge digitalservices. As a trusted partner in water and energy management, Wienerberger'sbusiness unit Wienerberger Piping Solutions will be able to offer complete smartsolutions enabling clients to monitor, predict, remotely control, and learn fromgenerated as well as big data. This represents a further step in the executionof Wienerberger's value-creating growth strategy with a clear focus onsustainable solutions.Wienerberger CEO Heimo Scheuch: "Developing and bringing smart solutions to ourmarkets is an integral part of our strategy. Wienerberger Piping Solutionsalready offers all the hardware, the piping and accessories, necessary in waterand waste-water infrastructure. Together with Inter Act, we can turn theseinfrastructure networks into intelligent, orchestrated systems, city-wide watermanagement solutions, that are centrally managed and monitored. In other words,we will be offering what waterworks need to make our cities truly smart."Inter Act offers its broad clientele web and cloud-based end-to-end solutionsbuilt on two decades of know-how and experience. Its products' main applicationareas, smart city & environment and water management perfectly overlap withthose of Wienerberger. The acquisition of Inter Act marks another important stepfor Wienerberger to achieve sustainable and value-creating growth.Wienerberger's key focus is on further strengthening its leading position as aprovider of innovative and digital systems for the entire building envelope and