Wienerberger's portfolio becomes smarter with the acquisition of digital solutions provider Inter Act
Vienna - 03 November 2020
* Important step in the ESG Strategy to fight against climate change
* Acquisition of Inter Act upgrades and extends Wienerberger's smart solutions
portfolio and will spark further growth in the digitalization of water and
energy management systems
* Web and cloud-based services and solutions will help predict, mitigate and
learn from events ultimately improving the standard of living, protecting
communities and our environment.
With the acquisition of Inter Act B.V., a Netherlands based company that
develops and provides web and cloud-based technologies, the Wienerberger Group
is adding important value to its product portfolio with cutting edge digital
services. As a trusted partner in water and energy management, Wienerberger's
business unit Wienerberger Piping Solutions will be able to offer complete smart
solutions enabling clients to monitor, predict, remotely control, and learn from
generated as well as big data. This represents a further step in the execution
of Wienerberger's value-creating growth strategy with a clear focus on
sustainable solutions.
Wienerberger CEO Heimo Scheuch: "Developing and bringing smart solutions to our
markets is an integral part of our strategy. Wienerberger Piping Solutions
already offers all the hardware, the piping and accessories, necessary in water
and waste-water infrastructure. Together with Inter Act, we can turn these
infrastructure networks into intelligent, orchestrated systems, city-wide water
management solutions, that are centrally managed and monitored. In other words,
we will be offering what waterworks need to make our cities truly smart."
Inter Act offers its broad clientele web and cloud-based end-to-end solutions
built on two decades of know-how and experience. Its products' main application
areas, smart city & environment and water management perfectly overlap with
those of Wienerberger. The acquisition of Inter Act marks another important step
for Wienerberger to achieve sustainable and value-creating growth.
Wienerberger's key focus is on further strengthening its leading position as a
provider of innovative and digital systems for the entire building envelope and
