The third CIIE to offer more with six business exhibition areas
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 03.11.2020, 18:45 | 50 | 0 |
Shanghai (ots) - There are only two days till the opening of the third CIIE.
There are six business exhibition areas of the upcoming expo: Food and
Agricultural Products, Automobile, Intelligent Industry & Information
Technology, Consumer Goods, Medical Equipment & Healthcare Products and Trade in
Services. More than 1,000 enterprises from nearly 100 countries and regions will
showcase their food products at the third CIIE, including nearly 30 Fortune
Global 500 and industry-leading companies. Exhibits cover all aspects of the
food industry including dairy, fruit and vegetables, beverages and liquor, meat,
aquatic products, frozen food, leisure food, sweets and seasonings.
Click to view more:
https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201019/23317.html
There are six business exhibition areas of the upcoming expo: Food and
Agricultural Products, Automobile, Intelligent Industry & Information
Technology, Consumer Goods, Medical Equipment & Healthcare Products and Trade in
Services. More than 1,000 enterprises from nearly 100 countries and regions will
showcase their food products at the third CIIE, including nearly 30 Fortune
Global 500 and industry-leading companies. Exhibits cover all aspects of the
food industry including dairy, fruit and vegetables, beverages and liquor, meat,
aquatic products, frozen food, leisure food, sweets and seasonings.
Click to view more:
https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201019/23317.html
The automobile exhibition of the third CIIE covers 30,000 square meters and will
feature the latest developments in the auto industry, including vehicles,
components and auto services. More than 90 percent of the planned automobile
exhibition is occupied by Fortune Global 500 companies and leading industry
players. The world's top seven vehicle producers will be in attendance. Around
30 new auto products will make their global debut at the expo. This exhibition
will for the first time have a brand-new section dedicated to smart
transportation. Spanning 7,000 sq m, the section will reflect trends in the
automotive industry.
Click to view more:
https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201022/23369.html
More than 300 companies, including over 60 Fortune Global 500 companies and
industry leaders, will have booths in this 70,000-square-meter exhibition area,
which features high-end equipment, industrial products, material processing and
molding equipment, industrial machinery, industrial automation and solutions,
energy, energy conservation and environmental protection.
Click to view more:
https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201023/23395.html
Covering an area of 90,000 sq m, the consumer goods exhibition features five
sections: cosmetics and household chemicals, household goods and gifts,
intelligent life and home appliances, maternal and child products, sporting and
outdoor leisure, and fashion trends and arts. There are more than 800
exhibitors, including more than 30 Fortune Global 500 and industrial leading
companies.
Click to view more:
https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201021/23354.html
Measuring 60,000 sq m, the exhibition area for the healthcare and medical
equipment has drawn nearly 340 exhibitors, among which 70 are Fortune Global 500
and industry-leading companies. Major products include drugs, medical equipment,
rehabilitation for the aged, nutrition and health food, and medical services.
Click to view more:
https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201015/23301.html
With a planned exhibition area of 30,000 sqm, the Trade in Services exhibition
has more than 250 exhibitors showcasing services for the finance, logistics,
consulting, testing and tourism industries. More than 50 of them are Fortune
Global 500 and industry leaders. This is the first time that the finance section
will include non-banking finance such as securities, credit agencies and supply
chain financing companies. The number of finance exhibitors will be double that
of last year.
Click to view more:
https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201020/23342.html
Pressekontakt:
Ms. Nie Qingxin
Tel.: 0086-21-67008870/67008988
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/140429/4752795
OTS: CIIE
feature the latest developments in the auto industry, including vehicles,
components and auto services. More than 90 percent of the planned automobile
exhibition is occupied by Fortune Global 500 companies and leading industry
players. The world's top seven vehicle producers will be in attendance. Around
30 new auto products will make their global debut at the expo. This exhibition
will for the first time have a brand-new section dedicated to smart
transportation. Spanning 7,000 sq m, the section will reflect trends in the
automotive industry.
Click to view more:
https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201022/23369.html
More than 300 companies, including over 60 Fortune Global 500 companies and
industry leaders, will have booths in this 70,000-square-meter exhibition area,
which features high-end equipment, industrial products, material processing and
molding equipment, industrial machinery, industrial automation and solutions,
energy, energy conservation and environmental protection.
Click to view more:
https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201023/23395.html
Covering an area of 90,000 sq m, the consumer goods exhibition features five
sections: cosmetics and household chemicals, household goods and gifts,
intelligent life and home appliances, maternal and child products, sporting and
outdoor leisure, and fashion trends and arts. There are more than 800
exhibitors, including more than 30 Fortune Global 500 and industrial leading
companies.
Click to view more:
https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201021/23354.html
Measuring 60,000 sq m, the exhibition area for the healthcare and medical
equipment has drawn nearly 340 exhibitors, among which 70 are Fortune Global 500
and industry-leading companies. Major products include drugs, medical equipment,
rehabilitation for the aged, nutrition and health food, and medical services.
Click to view more:
https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201015/23301.html
With a planned exhibition area of 30,000 sqm, the Trade in Services exhibition
has more than 250 exhibitors showcasing services for the finance, logistics,
consulting, testing and tourism industries. More than 50 of them are Fortune
Global 500 and industry leaders. This is the first time that the finance section
will include non-banking finance such as securities, credit agencies and supply
chain financing companies. The number of finance exhibitors will be double that
of last year.
Click to view more:
https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201020/23342.html
Pressekontakt:
Ms. Nie Qingxin
Tel.: 0086-21-67008870/67008988
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/140429/4752795
OTS: CIIE
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0