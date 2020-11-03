The third CIIE to offer more with six business exhibition areas

Shanghai (ots) - There are only two days till the opening of the third CIIE.

There are six business exhibition areas of the upcoming expo: Food and

Agricultural Products, Automobile, Intelligent Industry & Information

Technology, Consumer Goods, Medical Equipment & Healthcare Products and Trade in

Services. More than 1,000 enterprises from nearly 100 countries and regions will

showcase their food products at the third CIIE, including nearly 30 Fortune

Global 500 and industry-leading companies. Exhibits cover all aspects of the

food industry including dairy, fruit and vegetables, beverages and liquor, meat,

aquatic products, frozen food, leisure food, sweets and seasonings.



The automobile exhibition of the third CIIE covers 30,000 square meters and willfeature the latest developments in the auto industry, including vehicles,components and auto services. More than 90 percent of the planned automobileexhibition is occupied by Fortune Global 500 companies and leading industryplayers. The world's top seven vehicle producers will be in attendance. Around30 new auto products will make their global debut at the expo. This exhibitionwill for the first time have a brand-new section dedicated to smarttransportation. Spanning 7,000 sq m, the section will reflect trends in theautomotive industry.Click to view more:https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201022/23369.htmlMore than 300 companies, including over 60 Fortune Global 500 companies andindustry leaders, will have booths in this 70,000-square-meter exhibition area,which features high-end equipment, industrial products, material processing andmolding equipment, industrial machinery, industrial automation and solutions,energy, energy conservation and environmental protection.Click to view more:https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201023/23395.htmlCovering an area of 90,000 sq m, the consumer goods exhibition features fivesections: cosmetics and household chemicals, household goods and gifts,intelligent life and home appliances, maternal and child products, sporting andoutdoor leisure, and fashion trends and arts. There are more than 800exhibitors, including more than 30 Fortune Global 500 and industrial leadingcompanies.Click to view more:https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201021/23354.htmlMeasuring 60,000 sq m, the exhibition area for the healthcare and medicalequipment has drawn nearly 340 exhibitors, among which 70 are Fortune Global 500and industry-leading companies. Major products include drugs, medical equipment,rehabilitation for the aged, nutrition and health food, and medical services.Click to view more:https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201015/23301.htmlWith a planned exhibition area of 30,000 sqm, the Trade in Services exhibitionhas more than 250 exhibitors showcasing services for the finance, logistics,consulting, testing and tourism industries. More than 50 of them are FortuneGlobal 500 and industry leaders. This is the first time that the finance sectionwill include non-banking finance such as securities, credit agencies and supplychain financing companies. The number of finance exhibitors will be double thatof last year.Click to view more:https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201020/23342.html