 

The third CIIE to offer more with six business exhibition areas

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
03.11.2020, 18:45  |  50   |   |   
Shanghai (ots) - There are only two days till the opening of the third CIIE.
There are six business exhibition areas of the upcoming expo: Food and
Agricultural Products, Automobile, Intelligent Industry & Information
Technology, Consumer Goods, Medical Equipment & Healthcare Products and Trade in
Services. More than 1,000 enterprises from nearly 100 countries and regions will
showcase their food products at the third CIIE, including nearly 30 Fortune
Global 500 and industry-leading companies. Exhibits cover all aspects of the
food industry including dairy, fruit and vegetables, beverages and liquor, meat,
aquatic products, frozen food, leisure food, sweets and seasonings.

Click to view more:
https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201019/23317.html

The automobile exhibition of the third CIIE covers 30,000 square meters and will
feature the latest developments in the auto industry, including vehicles,
components and auto services. More than 90 percent of the planned automobile
exhibition is occupied by Fortune Global 500 companies and leading industry
players. The world's top seven vehicle producers will be in attendance. Around
30 new auto products will make their global debut at the expo. This exhibition
will for the first time have a brand-new section dedicated to smart
transportation. Spanning 7,000 sq m, the section will reflect trends in the
automotive industry.

Click to view more:
https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201022/23369.html

More than 300 companies, including over 60 Fortune Global 500 companies and
industry leaders, will have booths in this 70,000-square-meter exhibition area,
which features high-end equipment, industrial products, material processing and
molding equipment, industrial machinery, industrial automation and solutions,
energy, energy conservation and environmental protection.

Click to view more:
https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201023/23395.html

Covering an area of 90,000 sq m, the consumer goods exhibition features five
sections: cosmetics and household chemicals, household goods and gifts,
intelligent life and home appliances, maternal and child products, sporting and
outdoor leisure, and fashion trends and arts. There are more than 800
exhibitors, including more than 30 Fortune Global 500 and industrial leading
companies.

Click to view more:
https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201021/23354.html

Measuring 60,000 sq m, the exhibition area for the healthcare and medical
equipment has drawn nearly 340 exhibitors, among which 70 are Fortune Global 500
and industry-leading companies. Major products include drugs, medical equipment,
rehabilitation for the aged, nutrition and health food, and medical services.

Click to view more:
https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201015/23301.html

With a planned exhibition area of 30,000 sqm, the Trade in Services exhibition
has more than 250 exhibitors showcasing services for the finance, logistics,
consulting, testing and tourism industries. More than 50 of them are Fortune
Global 500 and industry leaders. This is the first time that the finance section
will include non-banking finance such as securities, credit agencies and supply
chain financing companies. The number of finance exhibitors will be double that
of last year.

Click to view more:
https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201020/23342.html

Pressekontakt:

Ms. Nie Qingxin
Tel.: 0086-21-67008870/67008988

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/140429/4752795
OTS: CIIE


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The third CIIE to offer more with six business exhibition areas There are only two days till the opening of the third CIIE. There are six business exhibition areas of the upcoming expo: Food and Agricultural Products, Automobile, Intelligent Industry & Information Technology, Consumer Goods, Medical Equipment & …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / AT&S weiter auf ...
EANS-DD: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial ...
Sartorius schließt den Erwerb von BIA Separations ab
EANS-DD: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial ...
EANS-DD: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial ...
ÖKOWORLD nimmt nächste Hürde: Über 2 Milliarden Euro verwaltetes Vermögen / Die Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft gibt ...
EU-Agrarsubventionen: Regierungsberater wollen über Verteilung mitentscheiden
Joe Biden am Steuer - was bedeutet das für die Autoindustrie? / Gedanken am Vorabend der ...
Infosys InStep Ranked as the 'Best Internship Program' Three Years in a Row
US-Präsidentschaftswahl 2020: Mehr als 141 000 Personen in Deutschland sind wahlberechtigt
Titel
Westfalen-Blatt: Co-Chef des Fleischkonzerns Tönnies muss gehen
Private Altersvorsorge ist wichtiger denn je: Die Rente nach der Pandemie
Neue Studie zeigt: Jeder vierte Beschäftigte würde rassistische Vorfälle nicht den Vorgesetzten melden
Mitsubishi Power liefert erste Festoxid-Brennstoffzelle nach Europa / Hocheffiziente Anlage wird ...
Chef des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts: Impfstoff-Zulassungen Anfang 2021
Umfrage: Immer weniger Deutsche nutzen Kryptowährungen (FOTO)
Neuer Topdiesel für den SKODA OCTAVIA RS: 2,0 TDI EVO leistet 147 kW (200 PS) und 400 Nm (FOTO)
Bekannteste mediterran-türkische Marke Baktat geht nach dem phänomenalen Aufbauprozess ...
PwC Digital Trust Insights 2021: COVID-19 befördert Cybersicherheit in die Chefetage
VW-Dieselskandal um EA288: Landgericht Hagen mit nächstem "VW-Dieselgate-2.0-Urteil" (FOTO)
Titel
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
Westfalen-Blatt: Co-Chef des Fleischkonzerns Tönnies muss gehen
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:37 Uhr
US-WAHL/Trump siegessicher:  'Wir werden eine großartige Nacht haben'
19:36 Uhr
Fall Wirecard: FDP kritisiert "haarsträubende Praktiken" bei Bafin
19:33 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
19:33 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA english
19:30 Uhr
Wendel: Q3 Trading Update
19:30 Uhr
Motorcar Parts of America to Report Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results; Host Conference Call
19:29 Uhr
Virologin:  Nur Risikogruppen zu schützen nicht machbar
19:19 Uhr
Arcimoto to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, November 16 at 2: 00 p.m. PST
19:17 Uhr
Marktgeflüster: Rally - Trump-Party oder Biden-Party?
19:15 Uhr
Chart Industries Acquires Water Cleantech Company BlueInGreen, LLC