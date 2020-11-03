DGAP-News ESGTI AG: Extraordinary General Meeting
DGAP-News: ESGTI AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting
Date and Time: 24 November 2020 - 10:00 o'clock
Venue: At the offices of the company, Bösch 37, 6331 Hunenberg, Switzerland
Agenda item 1: Capital increases
- two ordinary increases of the share capital
- increase of the authorized share capital
- increase of the conditional share capital
Agenda item 2: Election of the auditor
Please see attached invitation and proxy form.
Andreas Bihrer
Chairman
Additional features:
File: Invitation and proxy form
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ESGTI AG
|Bösch 37
|6331 Huenenberg
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 500 9983
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@esgti.com
|Internet:
|www.esgti.com
|ISIN:
|CH0298294981
|WKN:
|A1409X
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
|EQS News ID:
|1145179
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
