ESGTI AG: Extraordinary General Meeting



03.11.2020 / 18:46

Invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting

Date and Time: 24 November 2020 - 10:00 o'clock

Venue: At the offices of the company, Bösch 37, 6331 Hunenberg, Switzerland



Agenda item 1: Capital increases

- two ordinary increases of the share capital

- increase of the authorized share capital

- increase of the conditional share capital



Agenda item 2: Election of the auditor



Please see attached invitation and proxy form.



Andreas Bihrer

Chairman