Invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting
Date and Time: 24 November 2020 - 10:00 o'clock
Venue: At the offices of the company, Bösch 37, 6331 Hunenberg, Switzerland

Agenda item 1: Capital increases
 - two ordinary increases of the share capital
 - increase of the authorized share capital
 - increase of the conditional share capital

Agenda item 2: Election of the auditor

Please see attached invitation and proxy form.

Andreas Bihrer
Chairman
Language: English
Company: ESGTI AG
Bösch 37
6331 Huenenberg
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 500 9983
E-mail: investor-relations@esgti.com
Internet: www.esgti.com
ISIN: CH0298294981
WKN: A1409X
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
EQS News ID: 1145179

 
