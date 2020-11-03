Donegal Group Inc. to Present at the 24th Annual Insurance Conference of the CFA Society of New York

MARIETTA, Pa., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and (NASDAQ:DGICB) today announced that Kevin G. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey D. Miller, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the virtual 24th Annual Insurance Conference hosted by the CFA Society of New York and sponsored by Raymond James on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. EST.



Interested investors and other parties may register for the event and watch the live webcast of the presentation at the following link: https://www.cfany.org/event/24th-annual-insurance-conference/.