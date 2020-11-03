 

Donegal Group Inc. to Present at the 24th Annual Insurance Conference of the CFA Society of New York

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 19:00  |  45   |   |   

MARIETTA, Pa., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and (NASDAQ:DGICB) today announced that Kevin G. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey D. Miller, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the virtual 24th Annual Insurance Conference hosted by the CFA Society of New York and sponsored by Raymond James on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. EST.

Interested investors and other parties may register for the event and watch the live webcast of the presentation at the following link: https://www.cfany.org/event/24th-annual-insurance-conference/.

About the Company

Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company. The insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. and Donegal Mutual Insurance Company conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group. Our Class A common stock and Class B common stock trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. We are focused on several primary strategies, including growing profitably in commercial lines, improving our financial performance, leveraging technology to transform our business, strategically modernizing our business in order to achieve operational excellence and competing effectively to enhance our market position.

For Further Information:

Jeffrey D. Miller, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (717) 426-1931
E-mail: investors@donegalgroup.com

Adam Prior, Senior Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.
Phone: (212) 836-9606
E-mail: aprior@equityny.com


Donegal Group (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Donegal Group Inc. to Present at the 24th Annual Insurance Conference of the CFA Society of New York MARIETTA, Pa., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and (NASDAQ:DGICB) today announced that Kevin G. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey D. Miller, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its "At-the-Market" Equity Program
3D Systems Announces Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses
New Millennium Iron Corp. Mails Circular to Shareholders in Connection with Reorganization and ...
Zoom Video Communications to Release Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend