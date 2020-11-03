 

DGAP-DD Ströer SE & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.11.2020 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900MBF3N1ATE55378 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
Description: Put options on shares, these are listed under ISIN: DE0007493991

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition (buy to close) of put options for 50,000 shares in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA with expiry date 18.12.2020 and a strike price of EUR 80.00

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
20.23 EUR 1011500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
20.23 EUR 1011500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-30; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer Allee 1
50999 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.com

 
Wertpapier


