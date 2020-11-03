Tiptree Inc. to Present at the 2020 CFANY Insurance Conference on Tuesday, November 10

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) (“Tiptree”) today announced that Richard Kahlbaugh, CEO of Tiptree Insurance and subsidiary Fortegra, and Sandra Bell, CFO of Tiptree Inc. will participate in the Virtual 24 th Annual Insurance Conference hosted by CFA Society New York and Raymond James on Tuesday, November 10. Tiptree’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:25 am ET. For details and registration information, please visit https://www.cfany.org/event/24th-annual-insurance-conference/ .

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) is a holding company that allocates capital across a broad spectrum of businesses, assets and other investments. Our principal operating business, Tiptree Insurance, along with its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of specialty insurance, warranty products and related administration services. We also allocate capital to a diverse group of select investments that we refer to as Tiptree Capital. For more information, please visit www.tiptreeinc.com.

