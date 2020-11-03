 

Arcimoto to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, November 16 at 2 00 p.m. PST

Arcimoto, Inc., (NASDAQ: FUV) makers of the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV), Rapid Responder, and Deliverator — affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets — will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Monday, November 16.

Management will host an investor webcast at 2:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. EST) on November 16 to discuss Arcimoto’s third quarter 2020 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Third Quarter 2020 Investor Webcast
 Date: Monday, November 16, 2020
Time: 2:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. EST)
Webcast: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vQYFwl1QQVeCS3UM_B9lbg

Please login to the webcast 10 minutes before the start of the webcast to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the webcast will be available for replay for 60 days on the IR section of the Arcimoto website at https://www.arcimoto.com/investor/.

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers on the West Coast, the Arcimoto FUV is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator and Rapid Responder provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.

