Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: von Troil Carl-Gustaf

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Legal person

Issuer: Incap Oyj

LEI: 7437004GENTTQHMNQ407

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004GENTTQHMNQ407_20201103153256_4

Transaction date: 2020-11-02

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009006407

Nature of the transaction: OTHER

Description :

Subscription of shares in a share issue

Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 7.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 827 Unit price: 7.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 10,827 Volume weighted average price: 7.5 EUR

INCAP CORPORATION

For additional information, please contact (in English):

Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.incapcorp .com

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,300 people. Incap’s share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.