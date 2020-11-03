 

Incap Corporation Manager’s Transactions

Incap Corporation      Managers’ Transactions 3 November 2020 at 8.15 p.m. EET

Incap Corporation: Manager’s Transactions

Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: von Troil Carl-Gustaf
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Legal person
Issuer: Incap Oyj
LEI: 7437004GENTTQHMNQ407

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437004GENTTQHMNQ407_20201103153256_4

Transaction date: 2020-11-02
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009006407
Nature of the transaction: OTHER
Description :
Subscription of shares in a share issue
Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 7.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 827 Unit price: 7.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 10,827 Volume weighted average price: 7.5 EUR

INCAP CORPORATION

For additional information, please contact (in English):
Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,300 people. Incap’s share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.


