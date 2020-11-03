Chart Industries Acquires Water Cleantech Company BlueInGreen, LLC

ATLANTA, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart”) (NASDAQ: GTLS) today completed the acquisition of BlueInGreen, LLC (“BIG”), a leading dissolved-gas expert providing custom-engineered solutions for water treatment and industrial process applications that delivers tangible economic, social and environmental value. The stock purchase was completed for a purchase price of $20 million in cash at closing (subject to customary adjustments), plus a potential earn-out not to exceed $6 million in the aggregate.



The combination of Chart equipment and BlueInGreen’s technology enables solutions to efficiently deliver dissolved oxygen, carbon dioxide and ozone into water results in a full dissolution package for water treatment. Chart and BlueInGreen, LLC have long worked together, as our cryogenic storage and vaporization equipment provides the feed gas to BlueInGreen’s technology. BIG’s core, gas-dissolution technology uses a common set of components and methods to serve a variety of applications in municipal and industrial end markets, whether for oxygenation, pH adjustment, oxidation or odor control. Not only does this solution consume 20% to 40% less gas than other alternatives for the same level of treatment, it delivers the solution with the smallest energy, carbon and physical footprint.

The Chart and BIG solution is and will be offered either through a Treatment-as-a-Service (“TaaS”) contract, capital sale, or a combination thereof via a la carte services, further building out our repair, service and leasing business.

Chart’s LNG products and hydrogen offering (“Green is the new Blue”), coupled with BlueInGreen’s approach of "Do what you're BIG enough to do,” uniquely positions us to support the increasing infrastructure buildout where water treatment facilities are accompanying clean energy power sources. Backed by over 150 combined years of water treatment experience, BlueInGreen continues to be sought out by elite, third-party consulting engineering firms such as Jacobs Engineering, Black & Veatch, CDM Smith, Stantec, Burns & McDonnell, Carollo and Brown & Caldwell, and by top brands like Georgia-Pacific, Del Monte Foods, Campbell’s and Tyson Foods.