 

Freddie Mac Prices $940 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F91

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 19:42  |  82   |   |   

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which includes a class of floating rate bonds indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The approximately $940 million in K Certificates (K-F91 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about November 13, 2020. The K-F91 Certificates are backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with 10-year terms, which are currently LIBOR-based.

K-F91 includes one class (Class AL) of senior bonds indexed to LIBOR and another class (Class AS) of senior bonds indexed to SOFR. Freddie Mac will provide a basis risk guarantee on Class AS that covers any floating interest rate basis risk if the value of SOFR exceeds the value of LIBOR.

K-F91 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Discount Margin Coupon Dollar Price
AL $540.175 9.53 33 1 mo LIBOR + 33 100.000
AS $400.000 9.53 38 30-day SOFR avg + 38 100.000
X Non-Offered

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: BofA Securities, Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
  • Co-Managers: Mischler Financial Group, Inc., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and PNC Capital Markets LLC

Related Links

The K-F91 Certificates will not be rated, and will include two senior principal and interest classes and one interest-only class that is also entitled to static prepayment premiums. The K-F91 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-KF91 Mortgage Trust (KF91 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KF91 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class C and R Certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-F91 Certificates and will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.

