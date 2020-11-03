 

Shareholder Alert Robbins LLP Announces Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 19:46  |  45   |   |   

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Act of 1933 pursuant to its secondary offerings in August and September 2019. Restaurant Brands' business consists of Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes, each of which utilizes a similar franchised business model and product platform.

If you suffered a loss due to Restaurant Brands' misconduct, click here.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Misled Shareholders in Connection with its Secondary Offerings

According to the complaint, Restaurant Brands offered 24 million shares at $73.50 per share in its August offering, which gave the controlling stockholders $1.8 billion in proceeds and reduced their stake in the Company from 41% to 36%. In the September offering, the controlling stockholders sold more than 16 million shares at $75.10 each for another $1.3 billion in proceeds. The complaint alleges that the registration statements in support of the offerings were misleading. Specifically, they falsely represented the Company's growth potential, misleadingly touted the success of the Tims Rewards program, and failed to disclose that frequent data metrics showed the failure of the Tims Reward program in driving sustainable growth. To the contrary, the loyalty program was dragging sales and generated an unreasonable level of discounting that outweighed customer traffic. Thereafter, Restaurant Brands' 2019 Q3 & Q4 financial results revealed weaker than expected sales and that the loyalty program was not working as expected. Just over a year from the secondary offerings, the stock now trades at just $51.

If you purchased Restaurant Brands International pursuant to the Company's secondary offerings, you have legal options. Please contact Robbins LLP to discuss your shareholder rights.

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Restaurant Brands International settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Restaurant Brands International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shareholder Alert Robbins LLP Announces Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Act of 1933 pursuant to its secondary …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 P4d Instances with EC2 UltraClusters Capability
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Humanigen Executes Licensing Agreement for Lenzilumab in COVID-19 with KPM Tech/Telcon RF ...
Medical Customers Across the Globe Adopt Stratasys J750 Digital Anatomy 3D Printer
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Deucravacitinib (BMS-986165) Demonstrated Superiority to Placebo and ...
YF Life Chooses HPE GreenLake to Accelerate Innovation and Business Growth
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against SAP SE and Encourages Investors ...
Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce $500 Million Common Equity Repurchase ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03:00 Uhr
RESTAURANT BRANDS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Restaurant Brands International, Inc. on Behalf of Restaurant Brands Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
02.11.20
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Restaurant Brands International Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
30.10.20
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Restaurant Brands International Inc. – QSR
26.10.20
Burger King Names Competitors’ Abandoned Restaurants as Scary Places This Halloween
22.10.20
Burger King Brand to Pilot Reusable Containers Through Multi-National Partnership With Zero-Waste Packaging Provider, Loop

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.05.20
91
Nach Übernahme firmiert Burger King nun unter Restaurant Brands