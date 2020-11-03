DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Forecast Elmos Semiconductor SE: Significant recovery in current Q4 2020 - full-year guidance 2020 above market expectations 03-Nov-2020 / 20:13 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) achieved sales of 40.9 million Euro in the third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2019 sales of continuing operations: 67.8 million Euro), finishing at the upper end of the guidance range of 37 to 41 million Euro. EBIT amounted to -10.5 million Euro in the reporting quarter (Q3 2019 EBIT of continuing operations: 9.7 million Euro). Capital expenditures remained at a low level of 3.7 million Euro or 9.1% of sales. Adjusted free cash flow was almost balanced at -0.5 million Euro.

In 2020 Elmos expects sales of between 227 and 233 million Euro. EBIT is expected to be between 6 and 9 million Euro. These figures are above market expectations. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.15 EUR/USD.

Elmos sees significant recovery in its business with very strong sequential growth in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Management perceives a widespread recovery, however the strongest impetus is coming from Asia.



Quarterly report Q3 2020

Further information on the third quarter 2020 and the first nine months 2020 of Elmos Semiconductor SE can be found in the quarterly report Q3 2020. This report is available at www.elmos.com. Elmos will hold a conference call (in English) for analysts and investors on November 4, 2020 at 11.00 a.m. (CET). The conference call will be available later on the website.



