DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Forecast Elmos Semiconductor SE: Significant recovery in current Q4 2020 - full-year guidance 2020 above market expectations 03.11.2020 / 20:31 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dortmund, November 3, 2020: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) achieved sales of 40.9 million Euro in the third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2019 sales of continuing operations: 67.8 million Euro), finishing at the upper end of the guidance range of 37 to 41 million Euro. EBIT amounted to -10.5 million Euro in the reporting quarter (Q3 2019 EBIT of continuing operations: 9.7 million Euro). Capital expenditures remained at a low level of 3.7 million Euro or 9.1% of sales. Adjusted free cash flow was almost balanced at -0.5 million Euro.

"As expected, the third quarter of 2020 was clearly a turning point. We are seeing significant recovery in our business with very strong sequential growth in the fourth quarter of 2020. Due to this noticeable improvement, the full-year guidance for 2020 is above market expectations. This recovery is widespread, however the strongest impetus is coming from Asia," says Dr. Anton Mindl, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. "In spite of the current rise in coronavirus infections, our intensive work on numerous new projects and our known strong product portfolio puts us in a confident mood when it comes to our medium- to long-term development."

Elmos expects sales of between 227 and 233 million Euro in 2020. EBIT is expected to be between 6 and 9 million Euro. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.15 EUR/USD.

Overview of financials

Figures according to IFRS (in million Euro or percent unless otherwise indicated):