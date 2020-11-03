It’s Time To Look At UV-C Light Air Purification To Combat COVID-19 More Seriously - UPDATE

The scientific and medical communities, including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), agree that the primary method of COVID-19 and influenza transmission is via airborne means. 1, 2 The cleanest room is instantly contaminated the instant an infected person enters and breaths, speaks, coughs or sneezes. “While face masks and social distancing are good preventative measures, we need additional measures, such as UV-C light disinfection, to help prevent airborne transmission,” Dr. Stone observed. “This is particularly true in severe cold weather areas where recommendations for socializing outdoors or opening windows for added ventilation for extended periods are not practical and/or possible.”

"It's time to look more seriously at UV-C light air purification to help protect against airborne pathogens such as COVID-19, influenza, and pneumonia," stated Dr. Bryan Stone, MD, Internal Medicine and Nephrology, Chief of Medicine Emeritus for Desert Regional Medical Center, and a member of Vystar Corporation's Board of Directors.

The CDC website “verifies that UV germicidal irradiation has been employed in the disinfection of drinking water, air, titanium implants, contact lenses and in the healthcare environment (i.e., operating rooms, isolation rooms, and biologic safety cabinets) for both destruction of airborne organisms or inactivation of microorganisms on surfaces.”3

Dr. Stone warns, “It is extremely important to look for UV-C light air purifiers that are FDA-cleared as Class II Medical Devices, such as Vystar’s RxAir 400 and Rx3000 air purifiers. These devices have been tested in EPA and FDA-certified laboratories as being effective and safe. To be effective, units must use the correct UV-C bulb wavelength and intensity and keep the air in close enough proximity to the bulbs for the necessary duration. Many devices that quickly pass air over small, low intensity UV lights are not effective and can give a false sense of security that puts users at risk.”

How does UV-C light work on COVID-19? - Coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID 19, are RNA viruses enveloped in a lipid bilayer. 4 UV-C light in the 254 nm wavelength inactivates lipid viruses by damaging their DNA and RNA genetic material.4,5,6,7,8 UV light’s germicidal effectiveness is influenced by UV intensity, which is affected by distance.4