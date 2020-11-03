 

Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 3 November 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 20:59  |  29   |   |   

Bagsværd, Denmark, 3 November 2020 — This document discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.


Further information

Media:    
Mette Kruse Danielsen +45 4442 3883 mkd@novonordisk.com
Ken Inchausti (US) +1 609 240 9429 kiau@novonordisk.com
     
Investors:    
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen +45 3075 2175 dabo@novonordisk.com
Valdemar Borum Svarrer +45 3079 0301 jvls@novonordisk.com
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com
Mark Joseph Root +45 3079 4211 mjhr@novonordisk.com
Kristoffer Due Berg US) +1 609 235 2989 krdb@novonordisk.com


Company announcement No 66 / 2020

Attachment


Novo Nordisk (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 3 November 2020 Bagsværd, Denmark, 3 November 2020 — This document discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its "At-the-Market" Equity Program
3D Systems Announces Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses
Zoom Video Communications to Release Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
New Millennium Iron Corp. Mails Circular to Shareholders in Connection with Reorganization and ...
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:55 Uhr
Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
20:49 Uhr
Novo Nordisk A/S purchases B shares worth DKK 2,913 million from Novo Holdings A/S under the 2020 share repurchase programme
08:26 Uhr
3 „No-Brainer“-Dividendenaktien, die jetzt ein Kauf sein könnten!
02.11.20
UBS belässt NOVO NORDISK auf 'Neutral'
02.11.20
CREDIT SUISSE belässt NOVO NORDISK auf 'Outperform'
31.10.20
2 Aktien, die immun gegen COVID-19 sind
30.10.20
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt NOVO NORDISK auf 'Gut'
30.10.20
BERENBERG belässt NOVO NORDISK auf 'Hold'
30.10.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 30.10.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
30.10.20
JEFFERIES belässt NOVO NORDISK auf 'Underperform'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.11.20
963
Die ewig steigende Aktie