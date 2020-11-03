Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 3 November 2020 — As part of the up to DKK 17 billion 2020 share repurchase programme, Novo Nordisk A/S has now initiated a new share repurchase programme for an amount of up to DKK 2.7 billion in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules”).

For that purpose, Novo Nordisk A/S has appointed Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, as lead manager to execute the programme independently and without influence from Novo Nordisk A/S. The purpose of the programme is to reduce the company’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive programmes. Under the agreement, Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, will repurchase B shares on behalf of Novo Nordisk A/S during the trading period starting 4 November 2020 and ending on 1 February 2021.