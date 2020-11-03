 

Limbach Holdings to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) (“Limbach”) today announced the Company will be releasing its third quarter 2020 financial results prior to the opening of the stock market on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The Company will also be hosting a conference call for investors and analysts later that morning, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10:00 am EDT. Chief Executive Officer Charlie Bacon and Chief Financial Officer Jayme Brooks will host the call.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020
Time: 10:00 a.m. EDT

Participant Dial-In Numbers:
Domestic callers: 866-604-1698
International Callers: 201-389-0844

Access by Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor Relations” section of Limbach’s website at www.limbachinc.com or by clicking on the conference call https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/lmb/mediaframe/4 .... An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc., with 2019 revenue of $553.3 million, is an integrated building systems solutions firm whose expertise is the design, installation, management, service and maintenance of HVAC, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and control systems. The Company primarily serves commercial and institutional clients in both new and existing facilities. Our principal end-markets are healthcare, higher education, data centers, research and development, state and federal government, and general commercial. Limbach and its subsidiaries employ more than 1,500 people in 22 offices, located in the Northeast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Florida regions, as well as Southern California. The Company’s subsidiary, Harper Limbach, operates in the Florida market. Our design, engineering and innovation center, Limbach Engineering & Design Services, is based in Orlando, Florida. Limbach is an industry leader in safety, advanced technology, full lifecycle solutions, human development and reliable execution. These nationally renowned strengths position Limbach as a value-added and essential partner for building owners, construction managers, general contractors and energy service companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

We make forward-looking statements in this presentation within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts for future events, including, without limitation, our earnings, adjusted EBITDA, revenues, expenses, backlog, capital expenditures or other future financial or business performance or strategies, results of operations or financial condition, and in particular statements regarding the timing of the recognition of backlog as revenue, the potential for recovery of cost overruns, and the ability of the Company to successfully remedy the issues that have led to write-downs in various business units. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date they were made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties which may cause them to turn out to be wrong. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as our subsequent filings on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements in this press release.

