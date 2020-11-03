 

Middlesex Water Earns Prime Status From ISS ESG

Rating Reflects MSEX Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (“Middlesex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MSEX) a provider of water and wastewater services, has recently been recognized with PRIME status by ISS ESG, one of the world’s leading rating agencies for sustainable investments. The ISS ESG Corporate Rating considers Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) practices by evaluating more than 100 industry specific indicators. Companies are categorized as Prime if their ESG performance exceeds the threshold criteria for companies in its sector. These companies are considered better positioned to cope with material ESG challenges and risks, as well as to seize opportunities, than their non-Prime peers.

“Middlesex Water’s recognition with Prime status from ISS ESG reflects our steadfast commitment to responsible ESG practices,” said Middlesex Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis W. Doll. “Even with the challenges of the ongoing pandemic, we have remained focused on responsibly delivering critical essential services and meeting the needs of customers and our communities while protecting the welfare of our customers, employees and the environment. As Middlesex Water continuously works to incrementally improve upon its ESG performance, we look forward to delivering additional value to our employees, shareholders, customers and communities,” said Doll.

The Prime designation from ISS   ESG represents a threshold metric which enables Middlesex Water shares to qualify for responsible investment within certain institutional portfolios having an ESG focus.

ISS ESG delivers corporate and country ESG research and ratings to identify material social and environmental risks and opportunities, and provides an established standard in measuring, analyzing, projecting, valuing, and discounting a firm’s underlying economic profit. ISS ESG brings globally recognized expertise across the full range of sustainable and responsible investment issues. Learn more at https://www.issgovernance.com/esg/ratings/.

ABOUT MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) serves as a trusted provider offering life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company offers a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services. An investor-owned public utility, Middlesex Water is a professional services provider specializing in municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. The company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of nearly half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware.  Named a 2020 Top Workplace in New Jersey and a 2020 Superstar in Business in Delaware, Middlesex is diligently focused on meeting and balancing the needs of our employees, customers, and shareholders. We invest in our people, our infrastructure and the communities we serve to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life.  To learn more, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

