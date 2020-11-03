Middlesex Water Earns Prime Status From ISS ESG

Rating Reflects MSEX Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (“Middlesex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MSEX) a provider of water and wastewater services, has recently been recognized with PRIME status by ISS ESG, one of the world’s leading rating agencies for sustainable investments. The ISS ESG Corporate Rating considers Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) practices by evaluating more than 100 industry specific indicators. Companies are categorized as Prime if their ESG performance exceeds the threshold criteria for companies in its sector. These companies are considered better positioned to cope with material ESG challenges and risks, as well as to seize opportunities, than their non-Prime peers.



“Middlesex Water’s recognition with Prime status from ISS ESG reflects our steadfast commitment to responsible ESG practices,” said Middlesex Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis W. Doll. “Even with the challenges of the ongoing pandemic, we have remained focused on responsibly delivering critical essential services and meeting the needs of customers and our communities while protecting the welfare of our customers, employees and the environment. As Middlesex Water continuously works to incrementally improve upon its ESG performance, we look forward to delivering additional value to our employees, shareholders, customers and communities,” said Doll.

