 

Orgenesis Announces Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

GERMANTOWN, Md., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies, announced today that due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders, the 2020 Annual Meeting, scheduled for November 18, 2020 at 10:00 am Eastern Time, will be held in a virtual format only. An in-person meeting will not be held this year.

To attend and participate in the Annual Meeting, stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 21, 2020 may visit the virtual event link provided in their proxy notice and use the control number received to log into the website. Stockholders will have the opportunity to vote and ask questions during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website. For stockholders who have already voted, no action is required. Stockholders may log into the website 15 minutes prior to the meeting start time.

A support line will also be available during the Annual Meeting should stockholders require assistance. Digital copies of the Company’s proxy statement and 2019 Annual Report are available on the Company’s website at www.orgenesis.com, and will also be available on the webcast.

Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the Annual Meeting, Orgenesis urges stockholders to select one of the methods described in the proxy materials to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote stockholder shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis is a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies (CGTs) in an affordable and accessible format at the point of care. The Orgenesis POCare Platform is comprised of three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network. Orgenesis identifies promising new therapies and leverages its POCare Platform to provide a rapid, globally harmonized pathway for these therapies to reach and treat large numbers of patients at lowered costs through efficient, scalable, and decentralized production. The Network brings together patients, doctors, industry partners, research institutes and hospitals worldwide to achieve harmonized, regulated clinical development and production of the therapies. Learn more about the work Orgenesis is doing at www.orgenesis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of stockholders are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words or phrases such as “will be,” “will,” “may” or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Among the factors that could cause the Company’s 2020 annual meeting logistical arrangements to change include: general business and economic conditions; imposition of restrictive governmental regulations implemented to address public health concerns; or operational delays or difficulties because of the novel coronavirus or similar diseases, or uncertainty regarding the same. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact for Orgenesis:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1021
ORGS@crescendo-ir.com

Source: Orgenesis Inc.




Disclaimer

