 

CI Financial to acquire majority interest in Stavis & Cohen of Houston, its second acquisition of a leading woman-owned wealth firm and 10th RIA acquisition of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 22:00  |  88   |   |   

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX) and Stavis & Cohen Financial LLC (“SCF”) today announced an agreement under which CI will acquire a majority interest in the Houston-based registered investment advisor firm with approximately US$570 million in assets.

The transaction will increase CI’s U.S. assets to approximately US$13 billion and its total North American wealth assets to approximately US$59 billion or C$78 billion, based on assets as at September 30, 2020.

SCF is a leading Houston-based woman-owned wealth management firm led by co-founders Deborah Stavis, Chief Executive Officer, and Eddie Cohen, Chief Investment Officer. The team helps high-net-worth families reach their lifetime and multi-generational goals by providing individualized guidance and support in all aspects of wealth planning.

“CI is the ideal partner for our clients, our employees and our business as we move to the next phase of our development,” said Ms. Stavis. “CI understands and shares our mission of helping families navigate the complexities of accumulating, preserving and distributing assets to achieve their goals through an in-depth planning approach. Their deep experience in both asset and wealth management complements our services, enhances the value we offer our clients, and supports our growth.”

“Deborah has been a financial planning pioneer in Houston and she and Eddie and their team have built an exceptional business with deep ties in the community,” said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to working with Stavis & Cohen to grow their business in Houston, a dynamic and attractive market for us. Their specialization in serving corporate executives in the oil and gas sector presents strategic synergies with our Western Canadian wealth management business, allowing us to seamlessly serve industry clients both north and south of the border.”

Since entering the U.S. registered investment advisor (“RIA”) market in the first quarter, including SCF, CI has acquired or agreed to acquire seven RIAs directly and 10 overall (including transactions by CI’s affiliates), continuing CI’s record as one of the industry’s fastest-growing RIA platforms. Once all outstanding transactions close, CI will hold interests in RIAs with combined assets of approximately US$13 billion and offices in California, Arizona, Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Ohio and Massachusetts. As part of its strategy, CI will be introducing the CI Private Wealth brand in Canada and the United States to represent its high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth advisory businesses.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CI Financial to acquire majority interest in Stavis & Cohen of Houston, its second acquisition of a leading woman-owned wealth firm and 10th RIA acquisition of 2020 CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX) and Stavis & Cohen Financial LLC (“SCF”) today announced an agreement under which CI will acquire a majority interest in the Houston-based registered investment advisor firm with approximately US$570 million in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 P4d Instances with EC2 UltraClusters Capability
Humanigen Executes Licensing Agreement for Lenzilumab in COVID-19 with KPM Tech/Telcon RF ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Deucravacitinib (BMS-986165) Demonstrated Superiority to Placebo and ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against SAP SE and Encourages Investors ...
VFMCRP and ChemoCentryx announce European Medicines Agency has accepted to review the Marketing ...
Veolia Confirms Its Intention to Make a Public Takeover Bid
First National Bank Alaska Announced Unaudited Results for Third Quarter 2020
Nutrien Delivers Improved Operating Results as Ag Fundamentals Continue to Strengthen
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results