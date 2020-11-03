CI Financial to acquire majority interest in Stavis & Cohen of Houston, its second acquisition of a leading woman-owned wealth firm and 10th RIA acquisition of 2020

The transaction will increase CI’s U.S. assets to approximately US$13 billion and its total North American wealth assets to approximately US$59 billion or C$78 billion, based on assets as at September 30, 2020.

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX) and Stavis & Cohen Financial LLC (“SCF”) today announced an agreement under which CI will acquire a majority interest in the Houston-based registered investment advisor firm with approximately US$570 million in assets.

SCF is a leading Houston-based woman-owned wealth management firm led by co-founders Deborah Stavis, Chief Executive Officer, and Eddie Cohen, Chief Investment Officer. The team helps high-net-worth families reach their lifetime and multi-generational goals by providing individualized guidance and support in all aspects of wealth planning.

“CI is the ideal partner for our clients, our employees and our business as we move to the next phase of our development,” said Ms. Stavis. “CI understands and shares our mission of helping families navigate the complexities of accumulating, preserving and distributing assets to achieve their goals through an in-depth planning approach. Their deep experience in both asset and wealth management complements our services, enhances the value we offer our clients, and supports our growth.”

“Deborah has been a financial planning pioneer in Houston and she and Eddie and their team have built an exceptional business with deep ties in the community,” said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to working with Stavis & Cohen to grow their business in Houston, a dynamic and attractive market for us. Their specialization in serving corporate executives in the oil and gas sector presents strategic synergies with our Western Canadian wealth management business, allowing us to seamlessly serve industry clients both north and south of the border.”

Since entering the U.S. registered investment advisor (“RIA”) market in the first quarter, including SCF, CI has acquired or agreed to acquire seven RIAs directly and 10 overall (including transactions by CI’s affiliates), continuing CI’s record as one of the industry’s fastest-growing RIA platforms. Once all outstanding transactions close, CI will hold interests in RIAs with combined assets of approximately US$13 billion and offices in California, Arizona, Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Ohio and Massachusetts. As part of its strategy, CI will be introducing the CI Private Wealth brand in Canada and the United States to represent its high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth advisory businesses.