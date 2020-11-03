 

Freddie Mac Issues 2021 Debt Funding Calendar

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today issued its 2021 funding calendar, which provides optional announcement dates for Reference Notes securities and announcement dates for Reference Bills securities. The 2021 funding calendar is available on the Debt Securities Auction page of FreddieMac.com.   Reference Notes issuances and Reference Bills auctions may vary in size and frequency based on the company's funding needs or market demands.

If Freddie Mac uses one of the optional Reference Notes announcement dates set forth on Freddie Mac’s 2021 Funding Calendar to launch a Reference Notes issuance, Freddie Mac will announce the issuance in a press release, which will provide relevant transaction information.

The company’s 2021 Funding Calendar provides optional Reference Bills announcement dates. Reference Bills auctions will be optional each week on Monday mornings. If Monday is a holiday, the auction will occur on the next business day. All Reference Bills auctions will close at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time (ET) unless otherwise stated.

The announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any of these securities. Any such offering will be made by an offering circular and, in the case of Reference Notes securities, the applicable pricing supplement.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@FreddieMac.com

INVESTOR CONTACT: Ameez Nanjee
571-382-4090


