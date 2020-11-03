 

Employers Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Employers Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:EIG), today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor events:

Morgan Stanley Virtual Insurance Corporate Access Day: Life and P&C
 Date: November 10, 2020
Details: One on One Meetings
Location: Virtual

CFA Society of New York Raymond James 24th Annual Insurance Conference
 Date: November 10, 2020
Details: Management will present at the virtual CFA Society of New York Raymond James 24th Annual Insurance Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EST. Interested investors and other parties can register for the event and may watch the live webcast of the presentation at the following link: https://www.cfany.org/event/24th-annual-insurance-conference/.
Location: Virtual

About Employers Holdings, Inc.

EMPLOYERS and America’s small business insurance specialist are registered trademarks of EIG Services, Inc. Employers Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. The Company operates throughout the United States, with the exception of four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. See www.employers.com and www.cerity.com for coverage availability.

