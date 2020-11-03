 

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Upcoming Release of Third Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: IMH) (the Company), announces the scheduling of a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, November 5th, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. P.T. (5:00 p.m. E.T.). We will discuss our third quarter 2020 financial results, which are expected to be released after the close of market on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Conference Call

After the Company’s prepared remarks, management will host a live Q&A session to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. To submit questions via email, please email your questions to Justin.Moisio@ImpacMail.com.

To participate in the call, please dial in, up to fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time. You may access the call via:

The dial-in number is (844) 265-1560, conference ID number: 3043369

Internet Webcast Access: http://ir.impaccompanies.com or go to http://www.impaccompanies.com and link to Investor Relations.

The conference call will be archived approximately 2 hours following the call on the Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. web site at http://ir.impaccompanies.com/.

About the Company

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH or Impac) provides innovative mortgage lending and real estate solutions that address the challenges of today’s economic environment. Impac’s operations include mortgage lending, servicing, portfolio loss mitigation and real estate services as well as the management of the securitized long-term mortgage portfolio, which includes the residual interests in securitizations.

For additional information, questions or comments, please call Justin Moisio, Chief Administrative Officer at (949) 475-3988 or email Justin.Moisio@ImpacMail.com. Web site: http://ir.impaccompanies.com or www.impaccompanies.com



