 

Acorda Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 22:00  |  38   |   |   

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“We are encouraged by the 24% increase in INBRIJA net sales over the second quarter, even with the challenges posed by the second wave of COVID-19. We are also pleased that coverage for INBRIJA continued to increase during the quarter, with over 96% of commercially-insured patients now having access to it,” said Ron Cohen, M.D., Acorda's President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, AMPYRA’s performance and the milestone payment we received for FAMPYRA have further strengthened our financial position. We are also continuing our work to reduce operating costs and monetize excess capacity at our Chelsea facility, to help drive long-term value for all shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
 For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported INBRIJA net revenue of $5.8 million, compared to $4.9 million for the same quarter in 2019.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported AMPYRA net revenue of $27.3 million compared to $39.3 million for the same quarter in 2019. As previously announced, AMPYRA lost its exclusivity in September 2018.

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $5.7 million, including $0.6 million of share-based compensation compared to $16.1 million, including $0.7 million of share-based compensation for the same quarter in 2019.

Sales, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $39.9 million, including $1.8 million in share-based compensation compared to $48.7 million, including $2.4 million in share-based compensation for the same quarter in 2019.

The Company received a $15 million milestone payment from Biogen International GmbH under its license and collaboration agreement with Biogen, based on Biogen’s ex-U.S. net sales of FAMPYRA exceeding $100 million over the four consecutive quarters ending with the third quarter of 2020. The Company will retain approximately $14 million of the milestone payment net of the Company’s payment obligations to another party.

Change in fair value of derivative liability for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $4.9 million.

Provision for income taxes for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $1.5 million compared to a provision for income taxes of $0.02 million for the same quarter in 2019.

The Company reported GAAP net income of $7.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, or $.05 per diluted share. GAAP net loss in the same quarter of 2019 was $263.5 million, or $5.55 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $10.9 million, or $0.23 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net loss in the same quarter of 2019 was $21.9 million, or $0.46 per diluted share. This quarterly non-GAAP net loss measure, more fully described below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” excludes share-based compensation charges, non-cash interest charges on our debt, changes in the fair value of acquired contingent consideration, changes in the fair value of the derivative liability and asset impairment charges. A reconciliation of the GAAP financial results to non-GAAP financial results is included with the attached financial statements.

At September 30, 2020, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash of $101 million compared to $253 million at September 30, 2019. Restricted cash includes $37 million in escrow related to the 6% semi-annual interest portion of the convertible note exchange completed in December 2019. If the Company is permitted under the terms of the notes and elects to pay interest due in stock, the restricted cash will be released from escrow.

For full-year 2020, Acorda continues to expect AMPYRA net revenue to be $85 - $110 million, and operating expenses to be $170 - $180 million. The operating expense guidance is a non-GAAP projection that excludes restructuring costs and share-based compensation as more fully described below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Webcast and Conference Call
 The Company will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET. To participate in the Webcast/Conference call, please note there is a new pre-registration process.

A replay of the call will be available from 8:30 p.m. ET on November 3, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. ET on December 3, 2020. To access the replay, please dial (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international); reference code 4177747. The archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Acorda website at www.acorda.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 This press release includes financial results prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), and also certain historical and forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, Acorda has provided non-GAAP net loss, adjusted to exclude the items below, and has provided 2020 operating expense guidance on a non-GAAP basis. Non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP net loss, when viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results, provides investors with a more meaningful understanding of our ongoing and projected operating performance because this measure excludes (i) non-cash compensation charges and benefits that are substantially dependent on changes in the market price of our common stock, (ii) non-cash interest charges related to the accounting for our outstanding convertible debt which are in excess of the actual interest expense owing on such convertible debt, as well as non-cash interest related to the FAMPYRA monetization, and acquired Biotie debt, (iii) changes in the fair value of acquired contingent consideration which do not correlate to our actual cash payment obligations in the relevant periods, (iv) asset impairment charges that are not routine to the operation of the business, (v) changes in the fair value of the derivative liability which is a non-cash charge and not related to the operation of the business, and (vi) expenses that pertain to a non-routine restructuring event. The Company believes its non-GAAP net loss measure helps indicate underlying trends in the Company's business and is important in comparing current results with prior period results and understanding projected operating performance. Also, management uses this non-GAAP financial measure to establish budgets and operational goals, and to manage the Company's business and to evaluate its performance.

In addition to non-GAAP net loss, we have provided 2020 operating expense guidance on a non-GAAP basis, as the guidance excludes restructuring costs and share-based compensation charges. Due to the forward-looking nature of this information, the amount of compensation charges needed to reconcile these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is dependent on future changes in the market price of our common stock and is not available at this time. Non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure, when viewed in conjunction with actual GAAP results, provides investors with a more meaningful understanding of our ongoing and projected operating performance because it excludes (i) expenses that pertain to a non-routine restructuring, and (ii) non-cash charges that are substantially dependent on changes in the market price of our common stock. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure helps indicate underlying trends in the Company’s business and is important in comparing current results with prior period results and understanding expected operating performance. Also, management uses this non-GAAP financial measure to establish budgets and operational goals, and to manage the Company's business and to evaluate its performance.

About Acorda Therapeutics
 Acorda Therapeutics develops therapies to restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. INBRIJA (levodopa inhalation powder) is approved for intermittent treatment of OFF episodes in adults with Parkinson’s disease treated with carbidopa/levodopa. INBRIJA is not to be used by patients who take or have taken a nonselective monoamine oxidase inhibitor such as phenelzine or tranylcypromine within the last two weeks. INBRIJA utilizes Acorda’s innovative ARCUS pulmonary delivery system, a technology platform designed to deliver medication through inhalation. Acorda also markets the branded AMPYRA (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 mg.

Forward-Looking Statements
 This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding management's expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects should be considered forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: we may not be able to successfully market INBRIJA or any other products under development; the COVID-19 pandemic, including related quarantines and travel restrictions, and the potential for the illness to affect our employees or consultants or those that work for other companies we rely upon, could have a material adverse effect on our business operations or product sales; our ability to raise additional funds to finance our operations, repay outstanding indebtedness or satisfy other obligations, and our ability to control our costs or reduce planned expenditures and take other actions which are necessary for us to continue as a going concern; risks associated with complex, regulated manufacturing processes for pharmaceuticals, which could affect whether we have sufficient commercial supply of INBRIJA to meet market demand; third party payers (including governmental agencies) may not reimburse for the use of INBRIJA or our other products at acceptable rates or at all and may impose restrictive prior authorization requirements that limit or block prescriptions; competition for INBRIJA, AMPYRA and other products we may develop and market in the future, including increasing competition and accompanying loss of revenues in the U.S. from generic versions of AMPYRA (dalfampridine) following our loss of patent exclusivity; the ability to realize the benefits anticipated from acquisitions, among other reasons because acquired development programs are generally subject to all the risks inherent in the drug development process and our knowledge of the risks specifically relevant to acquired programs generally improves over time; the risk of unfavorable results from future studies of INBRIJA (levodopa inhalation powder) or from our other research and development programs, or any other acquired or in-licensed programs ; the occurrence of adverse safety events with our products; the outcome (by judgment or settlement) and costs of legal, administrative or regulatory proceedings, investigations or inspections, including, without limitation, collective, representative or class action litigation; failure to protect our intellectual property, to defend against the intellectual property claims of others or to obtain third party intellectual property licenses needed for the commercialization of our products; and failure to comply with regulatory requirements could result in adverse action by regulatory agencies.

These and other risks are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in our forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release.

Financial Statements

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

   

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

 

$

63,256

 

$

125,839

Restricted cash - short term

 

 

13,200

 

 

12,836

Trade receivable, net

 

 

13,385

 

 

22,083

Other current assets

 

 

31,853

 

 

15,134

Inventories, net

 

 

30,120

 

 

25,221

Property and equipment, net

 

 

139,255

 

 

142,527

Intangible assets, net

 

 

374,743

 

 

402,329

Restricted cash - long term

 

 

24,819

 

 

30,270

Right of use assets, net

 

 

19,805

 

 

23,450

Other assets

 

 

157

 

 

29

Total assets

 

$

710,593

 

$

799,718

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

$

51,792

 

$

65,335

Current portion of lease liability

 

 

7,893

 

 

7,746

Current portion of royalty liability

 

 

8,624

 

 

10,836

Current portion of contingent consideration

 

 

2,391

 

 

1,866

Current portion of loans payable

 

 

68,050

 

 

603

Convertible senior notes

 

 

134,622

 

 

192,774

Derivative liability related to conversion option

 

 

 

 

59,409

Non-current portion of acquired contingent consideration

 

 

43,709

 

 

78,434

Non-current portion of lease liability

 

 

18,747

 

 

22,995

Non-current portion of royalty liability

 

 

9,147

 

 

13,565

Non-current portion of loans payable

 

 

26,978

 

 

25,495

Deferred tax liability

 

 

23,120

 

 

9,581

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

1,012

 

 

259

Total stockholder's equity

 

 

314,508

 

 

310,820

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

710,593

 

$

799,718

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.

 

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

     

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net product revenues

 

$

34,687

 

 

$

44,800

 

 

$

90,153

 

 

$

133,325

 

Milestone revenues

 

 

15,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,000

 

 

 

 

Royalty revenues

 

 

3,403

 

 

 

2,922

 

 

 

9,654

 

 

 

8,587

 

Total net revenues

 

 

53,090

 

 

 

47,722

 

 

 

114,807

 

 

 

141,911

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

 

12,170

 

 

 

7,986

 

 

 

22,670

 

 

 

26,183

 

Research and development

 

 

5,729

 

 

 

16,073

 

 

 

18,689

 

 

 

51,060

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

39,935

 

 

 

48,702

 

 

 

119,700

 

 

 

151,622

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

7,691

 

 

 

7,692

 

 

 

23,073

 

 

 

17,945

 

Asset impairment

 

 

 

 

 

277,561

 

 

 

4,131

 

 

 

277,561

 

Change in fair value of derivative liability

 

 

(4,864

)

 

 

 

 

 

(40,320

)

 

 

 

Change in fair value of acquired contingent consideration

 

 

(23,608

)

 

 

(50,942

)

 

 

(33,455

)

 

 

(56,342

)

Total operating expenses

 

 

37,053

 

 

 

307,072

 

 

 

114,488

 

 

 

468,029

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

$

16,037

 

 

$

(259,350

)

 

$

319

 

 

$

(326,118

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expense, (net)

 

 

(7,225

)

 

 

(4,168

)

 

 

(21,827

)

 

 

(12,992

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

8,812

 

 

 

(263,518

)

 

 

(21,508

)

 

 

(339,110

)

(Provision for) benefit from income taxes

 

 

(1,465

)

 

 

(17

)

 

 

4,962

 

 

 

484

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

7,347

 

 

$

(263,535

)

 

$

(16,546

)

 

$

(338,626

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per common share - basic

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

(5.55

)

 

$

(0.35

)

 

$

(7.13

)

Net income (loss) per common share - diluted

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

(5.55

)

 

$

(0.35

)

 

$

(7.13

)

Weighted average common shares - basic

 

 

47,705

 

 

 

47,511

 

 

 

47,704

 

 

 

47,491

 

Weighted average common shares - diluted

 

 

166,145

 

 

 

47,511

 

 

 

47,704

 

 

 

47,491

 

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.

Non-GAAP Net Loss and Net Loss per Common Share Reconciliation

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

     

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss)

 

$

7,347

 

 

$

(263,535

)

 

$

(16,546

)

 

$

(338,626

)

Pro forma adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash interest expense (1)

 

 

4,113

 

 

 

3,705

 

 

 

12,219

 

 

 

12,202

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of acquired contingent consideration (2)

 

 

(23,608

)

 

 

(50,942

)

 

 

(33,455

)

 

 

(56,342

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring costs (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

343

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset impairment charge (4)

 

 

 

 

 

277,561

 

 

 

4,131

 

 

 

277,561

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on change in fair value of derivative liability (5)

 

 

(4,864

)

 

 

 

 

 

(40,320

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expenses included in Cost of Sales

 

 

93

 

 

 

149

 

 

 

260

 

 

 

505

 

Share-based compensation expenses included in R&D

 

 

555

 

 

 

720

 

 

 

1,418

 

 

 

2,203

 

Share-based compensation expenses included in SG&A

 

 

1,833

 

 

 

2,424

 

 

 

4,834

 

 

 

8,785

 

Total share-based compensation expenses

 

 

2,481

 

 

 

3,292

 

 

 

6,512

 

 

 

11,494

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total pro forma adjustments

 

 

(21,878

)

 

 

233,617

 

 

 

(50,570

)

 

 

244,914

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax effect of reconciling items above (6)

 

 

(3,677

)

 

 

(7,997

)

 

 

(15,332

)

 

 

(19,020

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net loss

 

$

(10,854

)

 

$

(21,921

)

 

$

(51,784

)

 

$

(74,692

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per common share - basic

 

$

(0.23

)

 

$

(0.46

)

 

$

(1.09

)

 

$

(1.57

)

Net loss per common share - diluted

 

$

(0.23

)

 

$

(0.46

)

 

$

(1.09

)

 

$

(1.57

)

Weighted average common shares - basic

 

 

47,705

 

 

 

47,511

 

 

 

47,704

 

 

 

47,491

 

Weighted average common shares - diluted

 

 

47,705

 

 

 

47,511

 

 

 

47,704

 

 

 

47,491

 

(1)

 

Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes, Biotie non-convertible and R&D loans and FAMPYRA royalty monetization.

(2)

 

Changes in fair value of acquired contingent consideration related to the Civitas acquisition.

(3)

 

Costs associated with a corporate restructuring initiative.

(4)

 

Charges related to the 2019 impairment of goodwill associated with the Civitas and Biotie acquisitions and the 2020 impairment of BTT1023 acquired in the Biotie acquisition.

(5)

 

Reduction in the fair value of the derivative liability related to the 2024 convertible notes.

(6)

 

Represents the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.

 

Acorda Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Acor unterbewertet
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acorda Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. “We are encouraged by the 24% increase in INBRIJA net sales over the second quarter, even with the challenges posed by the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 P4d Instances with EC2 UltraClusters Capability
Humanigen Executes Licensing Agreement for Lenzilumab in COVID-19 with KPM Tech/Telcon RF ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Deucravacitinib (BMS-986165) Demonstrated Superiority to Placebo and ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against SAP SE and Encourages Investors ...
VFMCRP and ChemoCentryx announce European Medicines Agency has accepted to review the Marketing ...
Veolia Confirms Its Intention to Make a Public Takeover Bid
First National Bank Alaska Announced Unaudited Results for Third Quarter 2020
Nutrien Delivers Improved Operating Results as Ag Fundamentals Continue to Strengthen
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Acorda Third Quarter 2020 Update: Webcast/Conference Call Scheduled for November 3, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
11
Acor unterbewertet