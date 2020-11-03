SmartCentres 2020 Third Quarter Results and Conference Call

SmartCentres will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (ET). Participating on the call will be members of SmartCentres’ senior management.

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres” or the “Trust”) (TSX: SRU.UN) announced today that it will issue its financial results for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Investors are invited to access the call by dialing 1-855-353-9183 and then keying in the participant access code 93397#. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating.

A recording of this call will be made available Thursday, November 12, 2020 beginning at 8:30 p.m. (ET) through to 8:30 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, November 19, 2020. To access the recording, please call 1-855-201-2300, enter the Conference Reference Number 1252433# and then key in the participant access code 93397#.

Recordings of SmartCentres’ current and previous conference calls can be found at www.smartcentres.com/investing/conference-calls/.

