S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SBN; SBN.PR.A) S Split Corp. has declared a monthly distribution, payable on November 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 13, 2020. Due to the decline in the net asset value (“NAV”) per unit below $16.50, the Company has suspended distributions on its Class A Shares in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation. The NAV per Unit on October 30, 2020 was $11.94.



Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares

Preferred Shares

SBN

SBN.PR.A

$0.00000

$0.04375



To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.