 

AVITA Therapeutics Announces Date Change for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX:AVH), a regenerative medicine company that is developing and commercializing a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs, announced today that it has changed the date and time of its previously announced earnings release and conference call for first quarter 2021. The Company will now announce results one day earlier on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. In conjunction with such release, the Company plans to host a conference call and webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (being 8:30am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday, November 11) to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing (833) 614-1538 for domestic callers or (706) 634-6548 for international callers, using conference ID: 2688929. The live webinar for the call may be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Company's website at ir.avitamedical.com. A replay of the webinar will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

Authorized for release by the Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Therapeutics, Inc.

ABOUT AVITA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
AVITA Therapeutics is a regenerative medicine company with a technology platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. AVITA Therapeutics’ patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin. The medical devices work by preparing a RES REGENERATIVE EPIDERMAL SUSPENSION, an autologous suspension comprised of the patient’s skin cells necessary to regenerate natural healthy epidermis. This autologous suspension is then sprayed onto the areas of the patient requiring treatment.

AVITA Therapeutics’ first U.S. product, the RECELL System, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2018. The RECELL System is indicated for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and older. The RECELL System is used to prepare Spray-On Skin Cells using a small amount of a patient’s own skin, providing a new way to treat severe burns, while significantly reducing the amount of donor skin required. The RECELL System is designed to be used at the point of care alone or in combination with autografts depending on the depth of the burn injury. Compelling data from randomized, controlled clinical trials conducted at major U.S. burn centers and real-world use in more than 8,000 patients globally, reinforce that the RECELL System is a significant advancement over the current standard of care for burn patients and offers benefits in clinical outcomes and cost savings. Healthcare professionals should read the INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE - RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (https://recellsystem.com/) for a full description of indications for use and important safety information including contraindications, warnings and precautions.

