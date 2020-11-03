 

Bank OZK Lead Independent Director Peter Kenny Recognized as an NACD Board Leadership Fellow

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) has recognized Peter Kenny as an NACD Board Leadership Fellow.

NACD Fellowship is the highest standard of credentialing for directors and governance professionals. NACD Fellows, who earn the NACD Fellowship – The Gold Standard Director Credential, stand within the highest echelon of those committed to excellence in the boardroom.

Kenny joins Bank OZK Director Paula Cholmondeley, principal of The Sorrel Group, who also holds the NACD Board Fellowship credential.

“I am honored to join the distinguished and diverse group of individuals who make up the NACD Fellow community and who are committed to advancing the highest standards of boardroom excellence,” Peter Kenny stated. “I expect to continue to benefit from the resources, insights, and connections I’ve made through NACD Fellowship.”

“We are proud to announce that Peter Kenny has joined NACD’s credentialed directors,” said Peter Gleason, CEO of NACD. “Our fellows help advance the highest standards for those who serve in the boardroom, strengthening our businesses, and driving director professionalism. The impact of this program is unmatched and they should be commended for their ongoing commitment to their own professional development.”

Kenny joined Bank OZK’s Board of Directors in 2013, serves as Lead Independent Director and a member of the ALCO, Compensation, Executive, Nominating and Governance and Directors’ Loan Committees. An independent market strategist, Kenny has over 35 years of experience in the equity trading industry, and served as a member of the New York Stock Exchange for two decades. He is founder of Kenny’s Commentary, a subscriber-based, market-focused newsletter and associated website; and founder of Strategic Board Solutions LLC, an advisory service focused on addressing the board needs of public and non-public enterprises. He holds degrees in Economics and Political Science from Warren Wilson College in North Carolina.

To learn more about NACD Fellowship, visit NACDonline.org/Fellowship.

GENERAL INFORMATION
Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Bank OZK was named Best Bank in the South for 2019-2020 by Money, the personal finance news and advice brand. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through more than 250 offices in ten states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, New York, California and Mississippi and had $26.89 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2020. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on FacebookTwitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit http://ir.ozk.com/EmailNotification to sign up.

Media Contact:   Susan Blair 501-978-2217
Investor Relations Contact:   Tim Hicks 501-978-2336

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49be8952-4081-4717 ...


