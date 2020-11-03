 

Strategic Move From Agras To Accelerate In Dry Petfood

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
03.11.2020, 22:10  |  41   |   |   
Genoa, Italy (ots/PRNewswire) - Agras Pet Foods acquires dry manufacturing
company in Italy for the production and packaging of dry food for cats and dogs

Agras Pet Foods - Italian company born and based in Genoa since 1986, operating
in the pet food sector through the marketing in Italy and abroad of the brands
Schesir and Stuzzy in the specialized channel and Adoc in grocery - last October
30th has acquired the entire production branch of Cerere Spa, a company based in
Neive (CN) Piedmont Italy, specialized in the production and packaging of dry
food (croquettes and kibbles) for pets.

The industrial integration project between Agras Pet Foods and Cerere represents
a strategic move in Agras Pet Foods ambition to become a key player in the dry
segment with its flagship brand Schesir, leveraging superior product quality and
palatability, fast innovation and manufacturing efficiency and sustainability.

In the coming years Agras Pet Foods, thanks to additional investments aims at
doubling the volumes of dry pet food, both under its own and third party brands.

" This operation," said CEO Pietro Molteni, "represents a key milestone in our
journey to accelerate our growth in the dry segment with a best in class
production process and increasing investments on the equity of our flagship
brand Schesir. We're also committed to continue working with the partners that
chose Cerere for the production of their own retail brands."

Agras expects to close the 2020 balance sheet with a turnover close to EUR 100
million (of which about 30% abroad), in solid growth compared to 2019.

Agras Pets Foods , founded in Genoa in 1986, with the aim of bringing high
quality to pet food in terms of raw materials, formulations and production
processes, now owned by the Private Equity fund NXMH, is a leader in Italy in
the segment of natural foods for dogs and cats and is rapidly expanding abroad.
It has 60 employees and an annual turnover close to one hundred million Euros,
constantly growing year after year: it markets about 25 thousand tons of
products under the Schesir, Stuzzy and Adoc brands both in Italy and in over 40
countries abroad, with more than 3000 customers.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326132/Agras_Pet_Foods_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Lorenzo Magri
l.magri@barabino.de
+49 157 76 80 24 33

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149887/4752867
OTS: Agras Pet Foods


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Strategic Move From Agras To Accelerate In Dry Petfood Agras Pet Foods acquires dry manufacturing company in Italy for the production and packaging of dry food for cats and dogs Agras Pet Foods - Italian company born and based in Genoa since 1986, operating in the pet food sector through the marketing …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / AT&S weiter auf ...
EANS-DD: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial ...
EANS-DD: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial ...
US-Präsidentschaftswahl 2020: Mehr als 141 000 Personen in Deutschland sind wahlberechtigt
ÖKOWORLD nimmt nächste Hürde: Über 2 Milliarden Euro verwaltetes Vermögen / Die Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft gibt ...
EANS-DD: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial ...
EU-Agrarsubventionen: Regierungsberater wollen über Verteilung mitentscheiden
Liqui-Moly-Chef Ernst Prost: "Für manche Unternehmer-Kollegen*innen bin ich kein Naivling oder Spinner, sondern ein ...
So können sich Apotheken vor Betrug in Abrechnungszentren schützen
EANS-News: Wienerberger's portfolio becomes smarter with the acquisition of digital solutions provider ...
Titel
Westfalen-Blatt: Co-Chef des Fleischkonzerns Tönnies muss gehen
Private Altersvorsorge ist wichtiger denn je: Die Rente nach der Pandemie
Neue Studie zeigt: Jeder vierte Beschäftigte würde rassistische Vorfälle nicht den Vorgesetzten melden
Mitsubishi Power liefert erste Festoxid-Brennstoffzelle nach Europa / Hocheffiziente Anlage wird ...
Chef des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts: Impfstoff-Zulassungen Anfang 2021
Umfrage: Immer weniger Deutsche nutzen Kryptowährungen (FOTO)
Neuer Topdiesel für den SKODA OCTAVIA RS: 2,0 TDI EVO leistet 147 kW (200 PS) und 400 Nm (FOTO)
Bekannteste mediterran-türkische Marke Baktat geht nach dem phänomenalen Aufbauprozess ...
PwC Digital Trust Insights 2021: COVID-19 befördert Cybersicherheit in die Chefetage
VW-Dieselskandal um EA288: Landgericht Hagen mit nächstem "VW-Dieselgate-2.0-Urteil" (FOTO)
Titel
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
Westfalen-Blatt: Co-Chef des Fleischkonzerns Tönnies muss gehen
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:46 Uhr
Delaware Funds by Macquarie Municipal Income Funds Announce Dividends
22:45 Uhr
Innospec Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
22:45 Uhr
First American Financial Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to 46 Cents Per Share
22:44 Uhr
End of stabilization period
22:41 Uhr
ROUNDUP 2/Altmaier: Abschlagszahlung für Unternehmenshilfe bis Ende November
22:41 Uhr
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Distributions
22:40 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Deutliche Kurserholung am Wahltag
22:40 Uhr
SSG eröffnet Büro in Toronto, CA, um dem beispiellosen Wachstum in der Region Nordamerika Rechnung zu tragen
22:38 Uhr
Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
22:37 Uhr
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Distributions