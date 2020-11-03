Strategic Move From Agras To Accelerate In Dry Petfood
Genoa, Italy (ots/PRNewswire) - Agras Pet Foods acquires dry manufacturing
company in Italy for the production and packaging of dry food for cats and dogs
Agras Pet Foods - Italian company born and based in Genoa since 1986, operating
in the pet food sector through the marketing in Italy and abroad of the brands
Schesir and Stuzzy in the specialized channel and Adoc in grocery - last October
30th has acquired the entire production branch of Cerere Spa, a company based in
Neive (CN) Piedmont Italy, specialized in the production and packaging of dry
food (croquettes and kibbles) for pets.
The industrial integration project between Agras Pet Foods and Cerere represents
a strategic move in Agras Pet Foods ambition to become a key player in the dry
segment with its flagship brand Schesir, leveraging superior product quality and
palatability, fast innovation and manufacturing efficiency and sustainability.
In the coming years Agras Pet Foods, thanks to additional investments aims at
doubling the volumes of dry pet food, both under its own and third party brands.
" This operation," said CEO Pietro Molteni, "represents a key milestone in our
journey to accelerate our growth in the dry segment with a best in class
production process and increasing investments on the equity of our flagship
brand Schesir. We're also committed to continue working with the partners that
chose Cerere for the production of their own retail brands."
Agras expects to close the 2020 balance sheet with a turnover close to EUR 100
million (of which about 30% abroad), in solid growth compared to 2019.
Agras Pets Foods , founded in Genoa in 1986, with the aim of bringing high
quality to pet food in terms of raw materials, formulations and production
processes, now owned by the Private Equity fund NXMH, is a leader in Italy in
the segment of natural foods for dogs and cats and is rapidly expanding abroad.
It has 60 employees and an annual turnover close to one hundred million Euros,
constantly growing year after year: it markets about 25 thousand tons of
products under the Schesir, Stuzzy and Adoc brands both in Italy and in over 40
countries abroad, with more than 3000 customers.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326132/Agras_Pet_Foods_Logo.jpg
Contact:
Lorenzo Magri
l.magri@barabino.de
+49 157 76 80 24 33
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149887/4752867
OTS: Agras Pet Foods
