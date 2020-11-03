Strategic Move From Agras To Accelerate In Dry Petfood

Genoa, Italy (ots/PRNewswire) - Agras Pet Foods acquires dry manufacturing

company in Italy for the production and packaging of dry food for cats and dogs



Agras Pet Foods - Italian company born and based in Genoa since 1986, operating

in the pet food sector through the marketing in Italy and abroad of the brands

Schesir and Stuzzy in the specialized channel and Adoc in grocery - last October

30th has acquired the entire production branch of Cerere Spa, a company based in

Neive (CN) Piedmont Italy, specialized in the production and packaging of dry

food (croquettes and kibbles) for pets.





The industrial integration project between Agras Pet Foods and Cerere representsa strategic move in Agras Pet Foods ambition to become a key player in the drysegment with its flagship brand Schesir, leveraging superior product quality andpalatability, fast innovation and manufacturing efficiency and sustainability.In the coming years Agras Pet Foods, thanks to additional investments aims atdoubling the volumes of dry pet food, both under its own and third party brands." This operation," said CEO Pietro Molteni, "represents a key milestone in ourjourney to accelerate our growth in the dry segment with a best in classproduction process and increasing investments on the equity of our flagshipbrand Schesir. We're also committed to continue working with the partners thatchose Cerere for the production of their own retail brands."Agras expects to close the 2020 balance sheet with a turnover close to EUR 100million (of which about 30% abroad), in solid growth compared to 2019.Agras Pets Foods , founded in Genoa in 1986, with the aim of bringing highquality to pet food in terms of raw materials, formulations and productionprocesses, now owned by the Private Equity fund NXMH, is a leader in Italy inthe segment of natural foods for dogs and cats and is rapidly expanding abroad.It has 60 employees and an annual turnover close to one hundred million Euros,constantly growing year after year: it markets about 25 thousand tons ofproducts under the Schesir, Stuzzy and Adoc brands both in Italy and in over 40countries abroad, with more than 3000 customers.Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326132/Agras_Pet_Foods_Logo.jpgContact:Lorenzo Magril.magri@barabino.de+49 157 76 80 24 33Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149887/4752867OTS: Agras Pet Foods