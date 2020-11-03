RLI Announces Promotion of Blake A. Ahrens to Vice President, Inland Marine and Bob W. Hartje to Vice President, Excess Liability

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) -- RLI Corp. announced today that it has promoted two product leaders to Vice President, effective immediately.

Blake A. Ahrens, Assistant Vice President, Marine has been promoted to Vice President, Inland Marine. In his new role, he will continue to lead RLI’s Inland Marine business. Ahrens has 23 years of industry experience and holds the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation. He joined RLI in 2006 as Director, Underwriting and was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Inland Marine in 2010. Prior to joining RLI, he served in a leadership role at Arthur J. Gallagher. Ahrens holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Truman State University and a master’s degree from Washington University in St. Louis Olin School of Business.

Bob W. Hartje, Assistant Vice President, Excess Liability, has been promoted to Vice President, Excess Liability. In his new role, he will continue to lead RLI’s Excess Liability business. Hartje has 35 years of industry experience and holds the Associates in Reinsurance designation. He joined RLI in 2013 as Senior Underwriter, and was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Excess Liability in 2018. Prior to RLI, he served in leadership roles at AIX Group, Quanta US Holdings and Aetna. Hartje holds a bachelor’s degree in management from Keene State College.