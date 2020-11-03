 

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9th, 2020; Conference Call Scheduled

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) (the “Company”) will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Monday, November 9th, 2020 after the markets close. The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The Company will also discuss the previously announced completion of the merger of the Company and Garrison Capital Inc. (formerly Nasdaq: GARS) during this call.

By Phone:

To access the call, please dial (866) 757-5630 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and use the conference ID 4299202.

 

A replay of this conference call will be available from 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 10th, 2020 until 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 17th, 2020. The dial in number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 and the conference ID is 4299202.

 

By Webcast:

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis on the Company's website at www.portmanridge.com in the Investor Relations section under Events. The online archive of the webcast will be available after 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time for approximately 90 days.

About Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors, LP.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on the Company's website at www.portmanridge.com.

