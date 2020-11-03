Apyx Medical Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November and December

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (the “Company”), a maker of medical devices and supplies and the developer of Helium Plasma Technology, marketed and sold as Renuvion in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma in the hospital surgical market, announced today that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Management will present on Monday, November 16 at 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

The 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Management will participate in virtual 1x1 meetings on Tuesday, November 17. There will be no formal presentation.

The Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum

Management will participate in virtual 1x1 meetings on Thursday, November 19. There will be no formal presentation.

The 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Management will participate in a fireside chat, which will be accessible via the conference platform throughout the duration of the event: from Tuesday, December 1 until Thursday, December 3.

Audio webcasts of the presentations will be provided under the ‘Company Events’ section of the Apyx Medical Corporation investor relations website at https://apyxmedical.com/investor_relations/. Archives of the webcasts will be available for replay following the conferences.

About Apyx Medical Corporation:

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people’s lives through innovative products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. Known for its innovative Helium Plasma Technology, Apyx is solely focused on bringing transformative solutions to the physicians and patients it serves. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion offers surgeons and physicians a unique ability to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results. The J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through original equipment manufacturing (OEM) agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005609/en/