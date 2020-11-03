Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Nareit’s REITworld 2020 Annual Conference

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Harold Andrews, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, and Michael Costa, the company’s Executive Vice President of Finance, will attend Nareit’s REITworld 2020 Annual Conference on November 17-19, 2020.

Additionally, Mr. Matros, Mr. Andrews, Ms. Nevo-Hacohen and Mr. Costa will be holding a virtual presentation at the conference on November 17, 2020 at 8:30am Pacific.