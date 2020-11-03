Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Nareit’s REITworld 2020 Annual Conference
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Harold Andrews, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, and Michael Costa, the company’s Executive Vice President of Finance, will attend Nareit’s REITworld 2020 Annual Conference on November 17-19, 2020.
Additionally, Mr. Matros, Mr. Andrews, Ms. Nevo-Hacohen and Mr. Costa will be holding a virtual presentation at the conference on November 17, 2020 at 8:30am Pacific.
About Sabra
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005652/en/
