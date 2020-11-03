 

Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) announced today that senior management is scheduled to present at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). All interested parties are invited to listen to a webcast of the presentation by visiting www.antheminc.com and selecting the “Investors” link. Following the presentation, a webcast replay will be available for two weeks.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit Anthem’s website at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software. Individuals who listen to the presentations will be presumed to have read Anthem's most recent filings with the SEC, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

About Anthem, Inc.

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 107 million people, including approximately 43 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.

