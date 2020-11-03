 

Tactile Medical to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November and December

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Oppenheimer Fall MedTech Summit

  • Management will participate in virtual 1x1 meetings on Thursday, November 12. There will be no formal presentation.

The Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum

  • Management will participate in virtual 1x1 meetings on Thursday, November 19. There will be no formal presentation.

The 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

  • Management will participate in a fireside chat, which will be accessible via the conference platform throughout the duration of the event: from Tuesday, December 1 through Thursday, December 3.

An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible under the “Events & Webcasts” section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.tactilemedical.com. The webcast will be available for replay following the conference.

About Tactile Medical

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapy devices that treat chronic swelling conditions such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. Tactile Medical’s Mission is to help people suffering from chronic diseases live better and care for themselves at home. The Company’s unique offering includes advanced, clinically proven pneumatic compression devices, as well as continuity of care services provided by a national network of product specialists and trainers, reimbursement experts, patient advocates and clinicians. This combination of products and services ensures that tens of thousands of patients annually receive the at-home treatment necessary to better manage their chronic conditions. Tactile Medical takes pride in the fact that our solutions help increase clinical efficacy, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with chronic conditions.

 

CONTACT: Investor Inquiries:
Mike Piccinino, CFA
Managing Director
Westwicke Partners
443-213-0500
investorrelations@tactilemedical.com

